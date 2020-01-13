Rohit Sharma Doubtful For IND Vs AUS ODI Due To Thumb Injury: Report

The year 2019 saw Indian batsman Rohit Sharma emerge as one of nation's cricket's biggest forces to be reckoned with. Although, Sharma has played some scintillating innings through his career, he has often been doubted and called out for inconsistency.

Last year, Sharma's performances was the perfect reply to the toughest of his critics as the explosive opener ended the year as the leading ODI run-getter for the country. His performances in Tests and T20Is were equally impressive as well.

Sharma was rested for the Sri Lanka T20Is and will now be making a comeback into the national team for the 3-match ODI series against Australia that starts on Tuesday.

Rohit Sharma gets hit on his right thumb

As the Indian team practised for the first ODI at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, a leading Indian media daily reported on Sunday that Rohit Sharma got hit on his thumb after which he was attended to by Indian team's physiotherapist Nitin Patel.

According to a report, the incident happened when the cricketer was receiving a few throwdowns from Team India batting coach Vikram Rathour. It is not clear if Sharma's injury was just a minor hit or a serious one that could potentially keep him out of the first ODI on January 14. The BCCI has not released any official statement regarding Sharma as yet.

IND vs AUS: Two giants collide

The year 2019 has been heavily dominated by the Indian, Australian and English sides. While England won the World Cup, Australia and India continued their domination in Test cricket. This bilateral series between India and Australia will be of special interest to fans as two equally-capable powerhouses will be colliding with each other. Here is the full schedule for the three-match ODI series.

January 14 - 1st ODI - Mumbai - 1:30 PM

January 17 - 2nd ODI - Rajkot - 1:30 PM

January 19 - 3rd ODI - Bengaluru - 1:30 PM

(Image Source: AP)

