Ind Vs Aus: Twitterati Slam Shreyas Iyer After Another Single-digit Score In 2nd ODI

Shreyas Iyer's poor form with the bat in the three-match ODI series against Australia continues after he was dismissed for seven runs during the 2nd ODI in Rajkot on Friday. In the 1st ODI at Wankhede, Iyer was dismissed for just four runs. This time, it was Adam Zampa who dismissed Iyer by disturbing the stumps.

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus: Rohit Sharma Delights Fans By Smashing Tennis Forehand Boundary; Watch Clip

Ind vs Aus: Shreyas Iyer dismissal



Iyer was dismissed in the fourth delivery of the 33rd over. The Mumbai batsman played a wild slog across the line of the ball. It slid past the inside edge to crash into off and middle stump.

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus: Sanjay Manjrekar Calls Adam Zampa 'neither Talented Nor Skilled' On Commentary

Ind vs Aus: Twitter reacts over Shreyas Iyer dismissal

Shreyas Iyer's performance did not go down well with cricket fans as they expressed their anger over tweets. Here's what they had to say.

KL Rahul has so much talent, if half of it is distributed amongst Iyer and Pandey they would both be scoring runs every game — AKki (@CrickPotato) January 17, 2020

If Iyer don't score on this cement block then should retire immediately — AKki (@CrickPotato) January 17, 2020

Caller to Iyer : Iyer you mug I bet you can't score off my bowling



Iyer : Do you bowl right arm off spin from over the wicket



Caller (amused) : No.. Why?



Iyer: pic.twitter.com/83WzESxVIl — 🦕 (@_Lyrebird_) January 17, 2020

The difference can be seen between Iyer and Rahul by comparing both their footwork against Starc. Iyer couldnt even manage a single whereas Rahul hit a boundary off the 1st ball he faced. — Karan Chhabra (@ChhabraKkc) January 17, 2020

Totally waste of a player Shreyas iyer, surely a lot of talented players available for selection waiting in the wings... He is totally out of sorts against the pace...#iyer — Prashanth (@PrashanthR90) January 17, 2020

Also Read: IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli's Onslaught Halted By Brilliant Agar-Starc Tag Team Catch; Watch

Ind vs Aus: KL Rahul puts India in commanding position

KL Rahul scored 80 runs in 52 balls as India finished their innings at 340-6. Rahul's knock comprised of 6 boundaries and 3 sixes. Apart from Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan (97 runs), Rohit Sharma (42 runs) and skipper Virat Kohli (78 runs) also contributed with the bat.

Also Read: Ind Vs Aus: Shikhar Dhawan Holds 2nd Best Strike Rate In ODI History Against Australia

Ind vs Aus: Shreyas Iyer says, "You should be ready to bat anywhere"

Shreyas Iyer on Thursday said that the current competition in the Indian team demands one to bat at any number. Iyer returned to India's limited-overs set-up following the 2019 World Cup. He played at number five during the Mumbai ODI as skipper Virat Kohli himself came at four to accommodate specialist openers KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan. The move failed badly as India lost the game by 10 wickets.