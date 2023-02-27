Rohit Sharma, Shreyas Iyer And Chahal's Wife Dhanashree Attend Shardul's Wedding; See Pics

Indian all-rounder Shardul Thakur on Monday tied the knot with his fiance Mittali Parulkar in an event held in Mumbai. The couple got engaged to each other in November 2021. Last week, Shardul celebrated the haldi ceremony at his home with friends and family. India captain Rohit Sharma was among the big names from the cricketing world who attended Shardul's wedding along with his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal's wife, Dhanashree and Arjun Tendulkar also attended the wedding ceremonies of Shardul as they dressed in traditional Indian attire. Meanwhile, Chahal shared a story on his Instagram handle on the same day, where he was seen enjoying his time out with fellow cricketer Umran Malik. Chahal shared a picture of Umran, where both players were seen having dinner at a restaurant.

Stars attend Shardul Thakur's wedding functions

Both Chahal and Umran have been named in India's squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia. They are currently training for the series at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. The first ODI is scheduled to be played on March 17 in Mumbai, followed by two more games on March 19 and 22 in Vizag and Mumbai, respectively.

The three ODIs against Australia will work as preparation for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup, which is slated to be held in India in October-November. Chahal and Umran are likely to be part of the World Cup squad as they have been a regular member of the Indian white-ball team for the past several months.

India vs Australia: ODI series

Skipper Rohit Sharma will be unavailable for the first ODI due to family commitments and Hardik Pandya will lead the side in his absence. Rohit will return for the remaining two ODIs, where Pandya will play as the vice-captain.

India’s ODI squad against Australia: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, K L Rahul, Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (Vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Jaydev Unadkat.

Image: Instagram/Dhanashree