IND Vs AUS: Umesh Yadav Pulls Off A Bluff On Virat Kohli, Leaves Shreyas Iyer Amused-WATCH

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer will be among the two players who can help Team India to win the third Test against Australia and also gain qualification for the final of the World Test Championship. Team India are already 2-0 up in the four-match Test series and have begun preparations in Indore ahead of the third Test.

The BCCI have shared videos of Team India's practice sessions and all the players looked in a good shape as they look to seal their place in the WTC final. There was a nine-day gap and this was later extended to 11 days after Team India finished the second Test in three days.

Virat Kohli having lite moments during Team India's practice session

BCCI also posted videos of the practice session wherein Virat Kohli had taken the position of the fielding coach and was giving catching practice to the fielders. Kohli took the bat in hand and took balls from Umesh Yadav to help Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer improve their fielding skills. Shubman and Shreyas are expected to stand in the slip cordon in the third Test.

After some successful catches, Virat Kohli went back to his role and started to dab the ball. As soon as Kohli got ready to swing his bat, Umesh pretended to ball but did not leave the ball the former India skipper stranded as everyone laughed out loud.

If we speak about the third Test in detail, it is very important for both teams as their World Test Championship qualification scenario will very much depend on the result of the third Test. Team India, on one hand, have to just to win the third Test and they will have a confirmed seat in the World Test Championship final and if Australia loses the third Test, chances of a 4-0 whitewash loom large as it will put their fate in the hands of Sri Lanka and New Zealand.

The World Test Championship final will be played in the month of June this year with India, Australia and Sri Lanka in contention to play the final. Sri Lanka will take on New Zealand in New Zealand who are also the reigning champions of the World Test Championship in a two-match series beginning on March 9.