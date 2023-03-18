Hardik Pandya, who was the stand-in captain for India in the 1st ODI against Australia, ignored Virat Kohli during a field-setting discussion in the match. The visuals suggest Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, and Kuldeep Yadav were contemplating a field placement, and seemingly upon not reaching an agreement, captain Pandya took matters in his own hand to guide the fielder to move and take the position. Kohli seemingly wasn't pleased with Pandya's decision.

It was the 21st over of the game, and a new batter had just come in in the form of Josh Inglis. Australia were 139 for 3 and the bowl was in the hand of Kuldeep Yadav. Before delivering the ball, Yadav saw Kohli and Pandya talk about a field placement. While Kohli was pointing toward a direction where the fielder was needed, Pandya apparently did not take notice of Virat and placed the fielder where he felt was necessary. Here's the clip of the episode.

IND vs AUS 1st ODI: Fans not pleased with Hardik's attitude towards Kohli

Some of the fans were not pleased with the action of Hardik Pandya and took to Twitter to criticise the all-rounder. Some saw this as disrespect, whereas some termed Pandya as "arrogant". Here are a few of the many reactions by fans.

When @imVkohli was the captain he has given immense respect to @msdhoni !! Hardik Pandya is complete fail !! — Sandeep Srivastava (@sandeepsriIBM) March 17, 2023

Pandya is not a good leader and he is not deserved to be captain for Indian Team... He has proudness and this attitude need to be reviewed by BCCI. He should be warned and what the hell past record he has..... — laxminarayan sahoo (@laxmina78105051) March 17, 2023

Pandya does not deserve a place in the team leave alone captaincy. He has not performed for MI and used to play defensively even in slog overs of T20 under Rohit's captaincy.

He prioritises his bowling and batting. His arrogance was visible with Rohit and Kohli. — Maruti Venugopal Nadella (@MarutiNadella) March 17, 2023

Ind vs Aus 1st ODI: Match summary

India's stand-in captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and put Australia in to bat in the day-night game. Batting first, Australia did not get the best of starts as Travis Head fell early after adding just 5 runs on the board. Following the wicket, the Australian innings settled with Mitchell March and Steve Smith showcasing risk-free cricket and scoring at the run rate of above 5.

At the score of 72, Ravindra Jadeja got the wicket of Steve Smith and broke the partnership that was beginning to look dangerous. Smith's wicket brought Marnus Labuschagne to the crease. Labuschagne and Marsh continued the flow of runs and built a quick 50-run stand, however, soon after, Marsh, who was going strong, fell for 81. After that, Australia lost its way and lost wickets at regular intervals. From 139 for 3, Australia's innings fell apart and ended at a meagre 188 runs after 35.4 overs.

Chasing a small total, India got off to a shaky start and it was in trouble at 16/3. At 39/4 India were reeling but after that KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya took the initiative of resurrecting the ship. The partnership was brewing up until Marcus Stonis' short ball got rid of Pandya.

The skipper's wicket brought Jadeja to the crease, and at that juncture, India were 83/5. Jadeja and KL Rahul played cautiously and slowly got their feet under the table. The duo built a 100-run stand to take India home. KL Rahul's knock of 75 runs became the difference in the end, as India got the win by 5 wickets.