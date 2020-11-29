Ind Vs Aus: Virat Kohli Breaks His Daunting Spell At SCG, Notches Up Another Mammoth Feat

Leading Team India from the front, skipper Virat Kohli stood up to the occasion on Sunday against Australia in the second ODI, when the team needed him the most. The Indian skipper also overcame his daunting challenge at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), where he has failed on numerous occasion. However, the 'chase master' shattered his daunting spell at the SCG as he played a terrific inning of 89 runs as India chase a mammoth target set by the Australians.

Kohli, who has an impressive average of 89.14 in ODIs, had an average of just 11.40 at the SCG before his innings today. In the 6 ODIs that he has played at the venue, Kohli has scored just 57 runs at a strike rate of 64.04. However, the Indian skipper broke his poor spell on Sunday as he played an innings of 89 runs of 87 balls. He hit 7 boundaries and 2 maximum at a strike rate of 102.30 before getting dismissed by in-form Josh Hazlewood. Courtesy of the brilliant innings on Sunday, Virat Kohli also crossed the 22,000 runs-mark in international cricket.

However, the Australians had to pull off an absolute stunner to dismiss the Indian skipper. The special effort included a back of length delivery from Hazlewood and a blinder from Moses Henriques at mid-wicket. As Kohli tried to strike the ball for another boundary, Henriques leapt towards his left to grab the ball out of thin air.

READ | India Vs Australia: Man Proposes To Girl In Stands During 2nd ODI, Glenn Maxwell Applauds

Watch the spectacular catch here:

Australia take Indian bowlers to the cleaners

After a toiling defeat in the first ODI, Team India seemed lethargic once again with the ball as the Australian top-order took them to the cleaners. Skipper Aaron Finch and David Warner got the hosts off to another brilliant start as they stitched a century-long partnership with Warner smashing 83 runs while Finch scored 60 runs. After the initial damage, the Men in Blue managed to send the openers back to the pavilion in quick succession but it was Steve Smith who hogged the limelight once again.

READ | David Warner To Undergo Scan For Groin Injury After Landing Awkwardly While Fielding

The number three batsman notched up his third consecutive century against India before giving away his wicket to Hardik Pandya, who bowled nearly after a year. Smith smashed 14 boundaries and 2 maximums, after which Glenn Maxwell remained unbeaten to add the finishing touches. The Australian all-rounder played a repeat of his innings in the first ODI as he scored 63 off just 29 balls to help Australia reach 389/4. Team India currently seems to be in control as they cruise towards the target with skipper Virat Kohli leading from the front. India are 248/4 after 39 overs.

READ | Steve Smith Smashes Back-to-back Tons Against India; Australia Eye Another Mammoth Total

READ | India Vs Australia: Hardik Pandya Bowls For First Time In Over A Year

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.