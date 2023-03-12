IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Celebrates His Test Century By Kissing His Wedding Ring - WATCH

Virat Kohli at last was able to end his drought of hundreds in Tests and scored his 28th Test century against Australia in the fourth Test being played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Virat last scored his Test hundred against Bangladesh in November 2019 at the Eden Gardens.

Virat Kohli fans had been waiting for his Test century for a very long time and also for his 'roar celebration'. Virat is known for his aggressive celebration whenever he completes a hundred in international cricket. Kohli while celebrating his century is also seen kissing his wedding ring.

The fourth Test match between India and Australia also brought in many more milestones for Virat Kohli as he became the third fastest Indian to complete 4000 runs on the Indian soil which was almost unnoticed due to Shubman Gill hundred on Day 3. Other than this, Virat also became the second highest run scorer against Australia and broke Brian Lara's record.

Virat Kohli has scored 4729 runs at an average of 50.84 in 89 games and 104 innings against Australia and also has a best individual score of 169 against them.

If we further talk about the match, before this Australia had won the toss and elected to bat first. Australia put up a mammoth score of 480 in their first innings courtesy of hundreds from Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green.

The duo put up a partnership of 208 which was the highest in the series by any pair and also for any wicket.

Usman Khawaja didn’t find any difficulty to play the Indian bowlers as he played a phenomenal 180 runs knockoff 422 balls and also his partner Cameron Green hit a 170-ball 114.

Talking about the series, Team India is already 2-1 ahead in the series and needs to win the Ahmedabad Test to qualify for the World Test Championship final. Australia on the other hand is already into the final of the most anticipated event after they won the Indore Test dominantly by nine wickets.