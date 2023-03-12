'King Kohli Is Back': Virat Kohli Finally Ends 3.5-yr Test Ton Drought, Internet Explodes

The wait is over! Virat Kohli has finally got to a Test hundred after three and a half years. On Day 4, Virat Kohli continued from the score of 59, that he made on Day 3, and took his total past 100 in the post-lunch session. It is Kohli's 28th Test hundred.

At the end of Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and Australia, there was a massive buzz among the fans that Day 4 could bring an end to the long wait, and indeed it has happened. Virat Kohli has struck the 75th century of his international career. As soon as Kohli scored the single off Nathan Lyon to reach yet another hundred, the internet exploded. Reactions starting from "King is back " to the ultimate GOAT spurred. "After 1025 days, finally the most awaited test century by Virat Kohli", writes a fan on Twitter.

Here are a few of the many reactions.

King is back... Virat kohli.. 100 — Vicky Vaghela (@VickyVa16869807) March 12, 2023

He is back!

Congrats for 28th ton in Test Cricket!!👏👏🥳#ViratKohli — shazax♡ (@missshaza5) March 12, 2023

Virat Kohli brings up his 75th International century 🙌



1205 days - The wait is over for the King's 28th Test century - and his 75th overall. 🫡#PlayBold #TeamIndia #INDvAUS #BGT2023 pic.twitter.com/0xEqoKSUs8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 12, 2023

This pictures shows the legacy and greatness of Virat Kohli - The GOAT. pic.twitter.com/NLp139Sa2q — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) March 12, 2023

After 1025 days, finally the most awaited test century by Virat Kohli 😭❤️🐐 pic.twitter.com/7J2dv5aXno — Pari (@BluntIndianGal) March 12, 2023

Incredible timing by Virat Kohli. Brings his 75th century at Narendra Modi stadium. Fans can now celebrate Century Ka Amrit Mahotsav pic.twitter.com/lZgxfCMAjz — Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 12, 2023

India vs Australia: 4th Test Day 4

India finished Day 3 on 289/3 at the stumps. On Day 4, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja continued from where they left off and took India past 300 at a fine pace. Jadeja, however, could not last long and threw away his wicket at the score of 309. After Jadeja, KS Bharat joined Kohli. Bharat departed after scoring 44 runs. Currently, the post-lunch session is going on and Virat Kohli has completed his 28th Test hundred. India are 407/5 after 142 overs after overs, trailing by 73. To know the live updates click here.