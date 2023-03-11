IND Vs AUS: Virat Kohli Treats Fans With A Special Surprise After End Of Day 2 - WATCH

Team India batting sensation Virat Kohli has a fan following all over the world and doesn't need any introduction for the contribution he has made towards Indian cricket. Kohli is currently the part of the Indian cricket team playing against Australia at home in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Virat Kohli produced yet another moment during the ongoing fourth Test match of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy where he was seen practicing on the ground after the end of day 3.

Virat Kohli was seen doing batting practice on the field ahead of the Day 3 of the fourth Test match. While seeing Kohli bat at the ground fans started to chant 'Kohli-Kohli' from the stands.

If we talk about Virat Kohli's performance in the present Border-Gavaskar Trophy series vs Australia, he has been performing averagely and has not been able to grab a big score so far in the series. Virat also has not yet scored a hundred in Tests from 2019 and his fans are still waiting for his century in Tests.

India vs Australia 4th Test so far

Talking about the match till now Team India finished Day 2 at 36/0 with the Indian openers Shubman Gill and Rohit Sharma steady at the crease and gave Team India a good start. The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium has favoured the batsmen till now and it became very difficult for the bowlers to find wickets on Day 2.

The Indian bowlers went wicketless in the first session of Day 2 as openers Usman Khawaja and all rounder Cameron Green scored hundreds. Australia managed to grab a big first innings score of 480 as R Ashwin also finished the innings with a six wicket haul. Team India will look to gain Australia's first innings total as soon as possible and also get a healthy first innings lead.

Team India are already 2-1 up in the series and have already retained the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The Indian team have got no choice in hand other than to win the fourth Test at Ahmedabad to qualify for the World Test Championship final, whereas the visitors have already booked a place in the final of the much awaited tournament final