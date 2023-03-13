IND Vs AUS: Will Usman Khawaja Bat In The 2nd Innings For Australia? Here's An Update

Ahead of the start of the 5th Day of the 4th Test between India and Australia, there is a buzz about a major uncertainty in the camp of Australia. Australian opener Usman Khwaja, who has suffered an injury to his left leg, may or may not come to bat. At the end of Day 4, when Australia came out to bat, Khawaja did not open the innings with Travis Head. Rather it was Matthew Kuhnemann, who took the strike first up.

The clouds of uncertainty are hovering over Khwaja's participation in the final day of the 4th Test as the injury has made him sit out at the end of Day 4. Alex Carey, who addressed the media after the end of the day's play, said it will be a big challenge without Khwaja.

Alex Carey Statement

"It is going to be a big challenge obviously," Alex Carey said. "We will put a fair bit of focus on that first hour of cricket and then we'll see how that unfolds. Thought we did really well today minimise the lead."

While no official announcement from the Cricket Australia's side about the ruling out of Usman Khawaja has come till now, therefore he will likely come out to bat if the situation requires. Australia would start Day 5 from 3/0.

India vs Aus: Day 5

On Day 5, Australia would face the challenge of curtailing the heavy lead taken by India. On Day, 4 India's first innings ended at the score of 571. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli were the bearers behind India's big total, and Axar Patel, and Cheteshwar Pujara also chipped in. With the way batting has fared in this match, experts feel that the match will end up in a draw. However, all three outcomes are still intact.

The final day has already begun and currently, Australia are 26/1 after 19 overs. Ashwin removed Kuhnemann at the start of the day and as of now, Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne are on the crease. Click here to catch all the live updates of the 5th day of the 4th Test between India and Australia.