Former India captain Virat Kohli was seen giving a death stare to youngster Rishabh Pant on Day 2 of the ongoing second Test match between India and Bangladesh. India is currently playing the last game of their tour of Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium. Meanwhile, the incident involving Kohli and Pant took place on Day 2 of the match, when India were three wickets down in the second innings.

Facing the final ball before lunch, Kohli flicked a shot toward mid-on and was looking to steal a quick single. Being already on the front foot and out of the crease, the former skipper went ahead in search of a run but Pant bailed out and sent the former skipper back. While Kohli managed to reach the crease right on time by pulling off a whole-hearted dive, the incident could have led to India losing their fourth wicket before lunch.

Virat Kohli gets annoyed by Rishabh Pant's call on Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

Kohli was visibly annoyed with Pant due to the incident and was given a death stare to the youngster. Meanwhile, this is not the first time Pant received a death stare from Kohli. During India’s tour of South Africa 2022 in January, Kohli gave the Delhi Capitals skipper a death stare after getting out for a golden duck in the third ODI.

Watch: Virat Kohli's death stare on Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

Coming back to the ongoing India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test match, India found themselves at 86/3 in 36 overs going into lunch. However, India lost Kohli’s wicket as the play resumed, which reduced the team to 94/4. During his short stay at the crease, Kohli scored 24 runs in 73 balls.

Charisma 🥵🔥🔥🔥🔥 Cinema ah aazha vaa Thalaiva @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/uZTZI3NyKP — Vɪʀᴀᴛ ᴇʟᴀɴɢᴏ🇮🇳🏂/82* MCG (@ElangoAKist) December 23, 2022

Rishabh Pant completes half-century after Virat Kohli

On the other hand, Pant went on to complete his half-century and was partnered by Shreyas Iyer. At the time of writing this article, both batters have already added 50+ runs to India’s score in the 2nd innings of the game. India earlier bowled out Bangladesh for 227 runs, as Umesh Yadav and Ravichandran Ashwin fook four wickets each.