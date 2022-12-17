WATCH: Rishabh Pant Does An MS Dhoni As He Dislodges Stumps In The Blink Of An Eye

India and Bangladesh are currently playing the first Test of their three-match series in Chattogram and the KL Rahul-led side is on the driving seat, looking favourite to win. On Day 4, Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant affected an MS Dhoni-like stumping to send Bangladesh batter Nurul Hasan back to the pavilion. Pant dislodged the stumps in the blink of the eye even before Hasan could get his foot back in the crease.

The incident occurred in the 88th over of the final session off Axar Patel's bowling. Patel had just clean-bowled Mushfiqur Rahim on the very first ball of the over. It was the final ball of the over when Patel bowled a full length, inviting Hasan on the front foot. As Hasan came forward, he mistakenly dragged his back foot out of the crease, giving Pant a chance to collect the ball and dislodge the bails. The replays showed Hasan's foot was out of the crease when Pant stumped him.

Excellent work behind the stumps now from Pant, was lightening quick to dislodge the bails and Nurul is short of his crease !!



Bapuuuuuu strikes again , need 4 more wkts now



India’s recent Kryptonite Mehedy Hasan Miraz walks in pic.twitter.com/3m4Ww7EgMQ — Cricket Videos (@kirket_video) December 17, 2022

India vs Bangladesh

Najmul Shanto and Zakir Hasan batted with a lot of purpose as their gritty half-centuries helped Bangladesh reach 119 for no loss at lunch against India on the fourth day of the first Test here on Saturday. The partnership was eventually broken by Umesh Yadav as he dismissed Shanto for 67 off 156 balls. Hasan went on to smash a century before being removed by Ravichandran Ashwin. Four more wickets fell in a quick span of time, reducing Bangladesh to 272 for 6 at stumps on Day 4.

Earlier in the first innings, India amassed a total of 404 runs after batting for 133.5 overs. Cheteshwar Pujara was the highest scorer for India with an individual score of 90 runs in 203 balls, while Shreyas Iyer notched up 86 runs off 192 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with a half-century worth 58 runs, while Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav scored 46 off 45 and 40 of 114 balls, respectively.

India then bowled Bangladesh out for 150 runs and then declared their second innings at 258/2, setting home side a target of 513 runs.

Image: Twitter

