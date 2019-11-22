Ind Vs Ban: Sourav Ganguly Enjoys Watching Pink Ball Test With Fans At The Eden Gardens

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who hails from Bengal, is an absolute favourite at Eden Gardens, the venue for the first-ever pink ball test between India and Bangladesh. The newly-elected Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President’s decisions to convert the 2nd Test to a Day-Night Test was one of the very first decisions taken by him when he took office. An instant hit among the fans, Sourav Ganguly took to Twitter shared a glimpse of the electric atmosphere at the stadium on Friday.

Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Sourav Ganguly shares a selfie with fans

Sourav Ganguly was at the Eden Gardens on Friday witnessing the historic India vs Bangladesh Pink Ball Test. Dada gave the fans at the stadium a sight to cheer when he clicked a selfie with the enthusiastic crowd. Ganguly shared the picture on his official Twitter account and captioned it as, “Tremendous atmosphere at Eden for the pink test @JayShah @bcci.”

Ind vs Ban: Pink ball fever grips Kolkata

Sourav Ganguly had earlier shared images of Kolkata preparing for the pink-ball Test. He had shared images of sweets which were prepared to look like the pink ball, while a leading Bengali newspaper also used pink extensively on their broadsheet. Many monuments around Kolkata also turned pink and clearly Sourav Ganguly also shares the same excitement as his city.

Sourav Ganguly: One of India's greatest captains

Sourav Ganguly played 113 Tests for India scoring more 7212 runs in his 12-year career. He scored a further 11,363 in 311 ODIs and is India’s second-highest run-getter in the format. He captained India in 49 Tests, winning 21 of them including 11 wins overseas. He also captained India in 146 ODIs, winning 76 of those.

