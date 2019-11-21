Harbhajan Singh Spends Time With Sourav Ganguly In Kolkata

Harbhajan Singh took his fans down memory lane when he shared a picture with Sourav Ganguly. The former cricketers are in Kolkata to witness the historic Day-Night Test match between India and Bangladesh. Former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who hails from Bengal, was recently appointed the BCCI President in October 2019.

Harbhajan Singh catches up with forever captain Sourav Ganguly

Harbhajan Singh posted a selfie with Sourav Ganguly on his official Instagram account. Bhajji captioned the photo as, “My captain forever our own dada @souravganguly lovely to be back city of joy kolkotta❤️. #Misthiland #mishtidoi.” Fans instantly poured in their love for the duo who reunited at a place where they celebrated some great moments of their career. Earlier, Sourav Ganguly (on his Instagram account) had shared pictures of Kolkata preparing for the pink-ball Test.

Harbhajan Singh's love for Eden Gardens

Harbhajan Singh has many memories to cherish when he visits the Eden Gardens on Friday for Ind vs Ban Pink Ball Test match. Harbhajan Singh's tryst with Eden Gardens is something special. The off-spinner has accumulated 46 wickets, the most by a player at the venue. Harbhajan also picked up a Test hat-trick here against Australia in 2001.

Ind vs Ban First Day-Night Test match

India take on Bangladesh in their first-ever Day-Night Test at the iconic Eden Gardens on Friday. India come into the pink ball test match having won the opening test at Indore by an innings and 130 runs. The test will also be the first-ever Day-Night test in the Indian subcontinent.

