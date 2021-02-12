IND Vs ENG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; India Vs England 2nd Test, Chennai

India seek redemption as they lock horns with England in the 2nd Test of the England tour of India 2021. The IND vs ENG match is scheduled to begin at 9:30 AM IST from the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on February 13, 2021. Here is our IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction, IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks.

IND vs ENG live match preview

The ongoing Test series between the two cricketing giants is of utmost importance for both the participating nations considering the ICC World Test Championship. With only one spot available, a tooth and nail battle is on the cards between India and England in the four-match series. The visitors claimed a crucial 227-run victory in the Test series opener and will be keen on replicating their success at the venue in the second fixture as well.

ALSO READ | Check My Scores In Last 15 Tests, Won't Give You Masala On Captaincy: Rahane Bats On Front-foot

England have already announced their playing XI for the game, and Stuart Broad comes in the place of veteran pacer James Anderson because of the team's rotational policy. Notably, Jofra Archer has also been ruled out of the India vs England 2nd Test. The lanky speedster suffered an elbow injury which prevented him from attending England's training session on Thursday as the visitors returned to training after trouncing India in the first Test by 227 runs. India are expected to take the field with only one change. Axar Patel seems to be the frontrunner to replace Shahbaz Nadeem in the side.

IND vs ENG playing 11 prediction

India - Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah

ALSO READ | Stuart Broad Makes Fun Of Ben Stokes For Playing Warzone Before 2nd Test In Chennai

England - Dom Sibley, Rory Burns, Dan Lawrence, Joe Root (C), Ben Stokes, Ollie Pope, Ben Foakes, Moeen Ali, Jack Leach, Chris Woakes, Stuart Broad.

IND vs ENG Key Players

India - Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, R Ashwin

England - Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jack Leach

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Denied 1st Test Ton Courtesy John Wright Catch In Rare 1990 Video: WATCH

IND vs ENG Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Joe Root (C), Cheteshwar Pujara, Shubman Gill, Dan Lawrence

Allrounders: Ben Stokes, R Ashwin (VC)

Bowlers: Stuart Broad, Jasprit Bumrah, Jack Leach

ALSO READ | Suresh Raina Launches New Initiative For Cyclists, HPCL And Fans Laud IPL Star's Support

IND vs ENG live: IND vs ENG match prediction

According to our IND vs ENG match prediction, India will win this match.

Note: The IND vs ENG Dream11 prediction and IND vs ENG Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The IND vs ENG Dream11 team and IND vs ENG Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.