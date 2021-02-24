IND Vs ENG Live: Ishant Sharma Fires In 100th Test, Sends Dom Sibley Back On Duck; WATCH

The historic India vs England 3rd Test got underway at the newly revamped Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Having won the toss, England captain Joe Root decided to bat first. The visitors didn't get off to an ideal start as they lost opener, Dom Sibley for a duck with just 2 runs on the board.

Ishant Sharma 100 Tests milestone made memorable as pacer provides crucial first breakthrough

Sibley's wicket was claimed by Indian pacer Ishant Sharma who is playing his landmark 100th Test. It all happened on the third ball of the third over when Ishant bowled a brilliant ball outside off stump. Sibley was forced to play the ball and all he could manage was an outside edge as Rohit Sharma completed a sharp catch at second slip to send the England opener back in the hut for a duck. The Ishant Sharma 100 Tests milestone was made even more memorable with the early breakthrough.

IND vs ENG live: Here's how Ishant Sharma dismissed Dom Sibley

IND vs ENG live score update

Dom Sibley's wicket has brought Jonny Bairstow to the crease who now has a massive task to build a partnership with Zak Crawley. Notably, this is both Bairstow and Crawley's first match of the series. On the other hand, India will look to capitalize on the solid start they have got and make early inroads after the first wicket. At the time of publishing this article, England's scoreboard read 29/2 after 7.3 overs with Crawley batting on 23 and Joe Root unbeaten on 2.

India vs England 3rd Test live streaming details

The India vs England 3rd Test is being broadcasted live on television on Star Sports Network's Star Sports 1 SD & HD and 1 Hindi SD and HD channels. The India vs England live streaming for the entire series will also be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The India vs England live scores and updates can be found on the websites and social media handles of BCCI and England Cricket.

