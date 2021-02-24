Ishant Sharma Reveals Harbhajan Singh's Role In Fiery 2008 Perth Spell To Ricky Ponting

India's Ishant Sharma over the years has established himself as a mainstay in Test matches for the country. The lanky pacer also is a seasoned campaigner of the format and has been entrusted with the duties of spearheading the team's pace attack in recent years. The 32-year-old has bowled a number of memorable spells in his career. However, the manner in which he got the better of former Australia captain Ricky Ponting back in 2008, is still etched in the memories of cricket enthusiasts.

Ishant Sharma shares details from his 2008 spell to Ricky Ponting

A young Ishant Sharma wreaked havoc with his exceptional bowling performances during India's tour of Australia back in 2008. The talented bowler had toiled hard in domestic cricket to earn his Test call-up, however, ahead of the crucial series, he did not have enough experience of international cricket. However, the bowler defied all odds and came up with several sensational spells in the tour.

ALSO READ | Joe Root Wary Of Pant, Reveals England's Plot To Tackle India's Young Gun At Motera Test

Ishant Sharma dismissed the star batsman in both the innings of the Perth Test match of the series. In a conversation with ESPNcricinfo, the champion bowler revealed what Harbhajan Singh had told him ahead of his duel with Ponting. Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh also has attained significant success against the Australian batter, but he was not scheduled to play the particular Test match at Perth.

ALSO READ | India Vs England 3rd Test: All About New Motera Stadium's Top 10 Fan-friendly Features

Ishant Sharma mentioned how he had told Harbhajan that he will take the onus and dismiss the Aussie skipper in his absence. Harbhajan responded by saying that he would come out on the balcony and applaud the bowler if he is successful in dismissing the prolific run-scorer. Sharma delivered when it was needed, and after a fiery spell, ultimately sent Ricky Ponting packing. He also pointed out that Harbhajan did come out on the balcony after he took the priced wicket.

Ishant Sharma 100th Test

The fast bowler is all set to join an elite club, as he gears up for his 100th Test match. The player will achieve the milestone as India take on England on Wednesday, February 24. It will be the first pink-ball Test between the two nations, and it will be played at the newly built Sardar Patel Stadium of Ahmedabad.

Journey to 💯th Test 👌

Off-field memories 👍

Bonding with teammates 🙌



As @ImIshant is set to play his 100th Test at Motera, #TeamIndia congratulate the pacer & reminisce memories shared with him 👏👏 - by @RajalArora.@Paytm #INDvENG



Full feature 🎥 👉 https://t.co/bhvwfpUaUP pic.twitter.com/V0xKU6HkGM — BCCI (@BCCI) February 23, 2021

India vs England live streaming details

Fans in India can tune into the Star Sports Network for the live telecast of the Test match. The India vs England live streaming will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website. The contest is scheduled to begin at 2:30 PM (IST).

ALSO READ | Wasim Jaffer Has Funny Shoaib Akhtar Meme For Steve Smith's DC Post, Leaves Fans In Splits

Ishant Sharma in IPL 2021

Delhi Capitals players: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Pravin Dubey, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Umesh Yadav, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Ripal Patel, Vishnu Vinod, Lukman Meriwala, and M Siddharth.

ALSO READ | Motera Pitch Worries Joe Root? England Skipper & Coach Engage In Lengthy Chat On Match Eve

Image source: BCCI

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.