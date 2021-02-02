IND Vs ENG: Rishabh Pant Called 'India's Ben Stokes' As British Media Hypes Up Test Series

There is a significant buzz around the upcoming India vs England 1st Test considering the outstanding form of both the participating nations. While Team India will enter the series after their thumping victory in Australia, the England side also have proved their mettle in the sub-continent by dominating Sri Lanka in the longer format. The British media also are gearing up for the epic clash and they have started by drawing parallels between Rishabh Pant and Ben Stokes.

IND vs ENG: English media labels Rishabh Pant as India's Ben Stokes

The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman defied significant odds in the last two Test matches of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The southpaw took the Australian bowlers to the cleaners at the Sydney Cricket Ground and changed the dynamics of the contest with his counter-attacking approach. The player scored a blistering knock and played a significant role in helping the visitors salvage a remarkable draw.

The 23-year-old backed it up with yet another entertaining innings in the Test series decider at The Gabba. Rishabh Pant played exceedingly well on the ultimate day of the Test match and remained unbeaten on 89 to seal the series for India. The left-hander received immense appreciation from all corners for his lion-hearted outings and was even compared to Ben Stokes by several pundits of the game. Australian coach Justin Langer also made that comparison in a post-match interview after the end of the 4th Test.

According to Sky Sports, former England captain Michael Vaughan, who had predicted that Team India will not be able to win a single encounter in the Test series, hailed Rishabh Pant highly after his match-winning knock. He mentioned how enjoyable it is to watch both Ben Stokes and Rishabh Pant play. Moreover, he also highlighted similarities between the wicketkeeper and ex-Indian opener Virender Sehwag. As per Vaughan, much like Virender Sehwag, Pant also has the ability to instill fear in the minds of opposition with his intent.

India vs England 1st Test

The opening Test match of the four-match series will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on February 5. The Test matches are of utmost importance for both teams as they look to make it to the Final of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Considering the star-studded line-ups of both sides, an enthralling encounter is on the cards.

IND vs ENG: Indian players resume training in Chennai

Day 1 of our nets session in Chennai and it is Head Coach @RaviShastriOfc who welcomes the group with a rousing address. #TeamIndia #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/eueKznxrMa — BCCI (@BCCI) February 2, 2021

