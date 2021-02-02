Is Virat Kohli Bigger Than The Game? THIS Stunning Social Media Stat Strengthens The Claim

Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of the undisputed masters in batsmanship in world cricket at the moment. Plundering runs with almost unreal consistency across all forms of the game, the cricketer has often served as a driving vehicle in many of India’s famous triumphs since his debut. Kohli’s popularity heralds him beyond imagination, both within and abroad, with a pantheon of legends and experts of the game even describing him as the ‘Greatest batsman of all time’.

Virat Kohli Instagram followers: Staggering stat sparks sterling debate among fans

Unsurprisingly, Virat Kohli holds a large fan following across several major social media platforms. On Instagram itself, captain Kohli has more than 94 million fans and followers. His colossal fan following raises a debate among several followers of the sport: “Is Virat Kohli bigger than the game itself?”.

While it sounds like a controversial topic, there are some interesting facts and numbers to back the cogency of the subject. For instance, the Kohli Instagram followers section out-tallies the combined number of Instagram followers of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and cricket boards of their top 10 member nations by more than double.

Furthermore, if one holds the all-popular Indian Premier League (IPL) as well as all eight of its franchises into account, captain Kohli still leads the ‘followers race’ by some distance. The outcome is pretty much the same if West Indies-based Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL) competitions are taken into account in addition with the respective followers of all 14 teams (CPL + BBL combined teams) as well.

Quite remarkably, if one counts the combined followers tally of all the aforementioned cricket boards, T20 competitions and all their franchises, the brand Kohli alone still outperforms them all on the social media front.

Here is a detailed look at the comparative ‘Virat Kohli vs The Cricketing World’ stat for Instagram supremacy, as recently brought to notice by a fan of the cricketer.

Instagram Followers of -



All IPL teams + All BBL teams + CPL + ICC + BCCI + Aus + Eng + SA + SL + Ban + Pak + Agf + WI = 69.2* Millions



𝗩𝗶𝗿𝗮𝘁 𝗸𝗼𝗵𝗹𝗶 𝗔𝗹𝗼𝗻𝗲 = 𝟵𝟰 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻𝘀



Yes!! He's Bigger than the Game Itself pic.twitter.com/Wtb0LHI3Sw — Anubhav (@anubhav_bosss) February 2, 2021

How much is Virat Kohli net worth?

According to acknowledge.com, the Virat Kohli net worth figure is estimated to be ₹688 crore ($93 million) as of the year 2021. A major part of his net worth comes from his business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which amounts to ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum. The Kohli salary figure clocks in at ₹24 crore ($3.1 million) per year, considering that he earns ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Apart from his IPL contract, he also adds to his net worth through endorsing brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli baby name

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared the first glimpse of their daughter on Monday, February 1. Sharing a loved-up picture of the newborn without her face being visible, they also revealed that they had named their bundle of joy as ‘Vamika.’ Anushka Sharma shared a photo where she is holding the baby, and the father is looking at the little one with twinkling eyes, with some beautiful balloons completing the setting.

Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli baby name revealed

Virat Kohli in India vs England 2021 series

Virat Kohli is now set to resume his captaincy role for India in the upcoming India vs England Test series. He earlier took a paternity leave, thus skipping the final three Tests in Australia. The four-match tussle against England is scheduled to launch from Friday, February 5 onwards.

