India Vs England: KL Rahul Declares Completion Of Rehab Period, Targets Return In 2nd Test

The Indian cricket team played exceptional cricket in the recently concluded Border-Gavaskar series, to win the coveted trophy for the third time in a row. While the tour was an injury-marred one for the visitors, they ultimately countered all adversities to clinch a momentous victory Down Under. Elegant batter KL Rahul was also one of the key players to be put on the sidelines with an injury during the series and he is eying to make a comeback for the upcoming India vs England Test matches.

KL Rahul injury: Batsman all set for his much-awaited return

The star batsman took to his Twitter account to confirm that he has successfully completed his rehab. The 28-year-old's hoped of playing the third Test match against Australia were cut short after he sustained after he sprained his wrist while practicing at the Melbourne Cricket Ground ahead of the encounter. Rahul had to fly back to India and was stationed at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for his rehabilitation.

Glad to have completed my rehab strong.

No better feeling than being back fit and healthy 🧿

Always fun to get back with the boys, and an honour to represent 🇮🇳

Looking forward to the home series 🙌 pic.twitter.com/TsGc6HErPr — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) February 2, 2021

The talented cricketer announced that he is completely fit and he seemed upbeat about joining his teammates for the home series. It is likely that the batter will be aiming for the second Test of the series to get back in the playing eleven. The Virat Kohli-led side will battle it out against England in all three formats.

The two cricketing giants will first square off in four Test matches. While the first two fixtures will be played at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium, the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium will host the final two Test matches, as well as five T20I games. India and England will battle it out in three ODIs, which are slated to be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

The Indian squad have commenced their preparations for the opening Test. The squad arrived at The M. A. Chidambaram Stadium for their first practice session. Head coach Ravi Shastri, and captain Virat Kohli were seen addressing the players ahead of the net sessions.

India vs England: India squad for England Tests 2021

India squad for England Tests 2021: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel

