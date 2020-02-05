IND Vs PAK U19: Sushant Mishra Wins Praise For Upholding The 'spirit Of Cricket'

On Tuesday, India and Pakistan stepped onto the cricket field as the young Men in Blue tried to solidify their position in yet another Under-19 World Cup final. In an all-round show that was delivered, the Indians took home a solid ten-wicket victory to make sure that they gave themselves the chance to defend the title that Prithvi Shaw and his team won in 2018. Here is a moment that won the hearts of many fans.

As Pakistan batted first, opener Haider Ali was batting against pacer Sushant Mishra in the fourth over of the innings. Mishra delivered a lethal bouncer that Ali tried to duck away from but the batsman was caught by the ball on his shoulder. Without any hesitation, Mishra ran up to Ali and assisted him as the Pakistan physiotherapist ran onto the field. This gesture was lauded by many on social media.

Haider Ali got hit by bouncer of Sushant and he went to him and asked him Are U Okay? Moment of the day #SpiritOfCricket#INDvsPAK #PAKvIND #U19CWC #U19WorldCup pic.twitter.com/ZOBDu7K2Rs — Hamza Kaleem (@hamzabutt61) February 4, 2020

Priyam Garg's young Team India will now be playing the final of the 2020 ICC Under-19 World Cup at Potchefstroom against the winner of the New Zealand vs. Bangladesh semi-final on Thursday. The semi-final was won by ten wickets as Yashasvi Jaiswal won the match with a six and brought up his century. Sushant Mishra went on to get the best figures in the match - 3/28. Earlier in the match, led by Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir's half-centuries, Pakistan posted 172 for India to chase.

