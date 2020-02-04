Ind Vs Pak: India U19's Divyaansh Saxena Takes A Blinder To Dismiss Mohammad Haris

India U19 and Pakistan U19 faced off in the semi-final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup on Tuesday. The match saw fans flock to the Senwes Park to show their support. Pakistan U19 opted to bat in this Ind vs Pak match and instantly regretted the decision. The Indian bowling attack ran through their batting line-up. One of the highlights of the innings was a Divyaansh Saxena catch.

Ind vs Pak live score: Watch Divyaansh Saxena's diving catch

Ind vs Pak live score: Pakistan U19 bowled out for 172 after Divyaansh Saxena catch triggers collapse

Pakistan U19 lost their first two wickets inside the first ten overs. Haider Ali and Rohail Nazir built a partnership. However, once Ali was dismissed, Pakistan collapsed after some tight bowling by their neighbours. While the bowlers were excellent, India’s fielding was top-notch. Divyaansh Saxena took a blinder to dismiss Mohammad Haris. Pakistan U19 were eventually dismissed for 172 and the Divyaansh Saxena catch was one of the top highlights for India U19.

Ind vs Pak live score: Divyaansh Saxena takes a blinder to dismiss Mohammad Haris

Atharva Ankholekar was bowling the 35th over for India U19. Pakistan U19 were placed at 144 for 4 with captain Rohail Nazir and Mohammad Haris at the crease. Mohammad Haris looked particularly dangerous, having raced to 20 of just 13 deliveries.

The middle-order batsman tried to take advantage of Ankolekar’s bowling. However, he had to make the long walk back to the pavilion. Divyaansh Saxena dived low to take a splendid catch. The ball was inches off the ground after Mohammad Haris tried a lofted sweep of Ankolekar. The Divyaansh Saxena catch triggered a collapse and Pakistan were bowled out for 172. India would fancy their chances of chasing the score down.

