Ind Vs Pak Live: Pakistan Batsmen Involved In COMICAL Run Out Vs India In U19 World Cup

Pakistan U19 won the toss and decided to bat against India U19 in the semi-final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup. The Men in Green were off to a slow start as they lost two wickets early. However, the 62-run partnership between Pakistan U19 captain Rohail Nazir and Haider Ali kept their boat sailing. However, after Haider Ali was taken out by Yashasvi Jaiswal, Pakistan needed another partnership to set a good target. Qasim Akram replaced Haider Ali and was there to support Rohail Nazir.

However, on the third delivery of the 31st over, Qasim Akram hit the ball to the offside and charged down the pitch for a single. Captain Rohail Nazir hesitated at first but left the crease to take the single. As Rohail Nazir reached the middle of the pitch, he saw the ball returning to the Indian wicket-keeper and decided to return. It was a race between Akram and Nazir to reach the non-striker’s end. Rohail Nazir reached the spot first and Qasim Akram was declared run-out.

After the incident, cricket fans took to Twitter and started slamming the Under 19 Pakistani team. One said that the incident is daily routine for Pakistan and others thrashed Rohail Nazir for not making a fast call. Some also criticised Qasim Akram for not looking at the ball before going for a single.

Twitterati reacts to the comical run out:

And comes the trademark Run-Out!



How many times have we seen this before??#INDvsPAK #U19CWC pic.twitter.com/LGrR6RMQxw — The Cricket Panda (@TheCricketPanda) February 4, 2020

Pakistan :



Performance is Temporory,



Run Out is Permanent



#INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/dh87YtStTY — Abinav (@Punter_8) February 4, 2020

Only Pakistani Cricketers know How to do this



#INDvsPAK



🤣 pic.twitter.com/Dh3VSp8uSn — Abinav (@Punter_8) February 4, 2020

If run out is an art, Pakistan is picasso of it.... #INDvsPAK pic.twitter.com/Kd83imidLj — Myrights (@Khelkabaddii) February 4, 2020

