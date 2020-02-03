Ind Vs Pak U-19s Semi-final Toss Stats, Records, Schedule And Squad Updates

India U19s take on Pakistan U19s in the first semi-final of the ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2020 on Tuesday. The match is set to be played at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom and will kick off at 1:30 PM (IST). Four-time winners India will back themselves to reach a third successive final at the Under-19 World Cup 2020 when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a semi-final clash. Both teams go into the semi-final unbeaten with India overpowering Australia while Pakistan defeated Afghanistan in the quarter-finals. Here, let's take a look at India vs Pakistan toss stats and records.

The line-up for the Super League semi-finals is:



Game 1 on Tuesday: India v Pakistan



Game 2 on Thursday: New Zealand v Bangladesh



How do you see the games going?#U19CWC | #FutureStars pic.twitter.com/bBAjGPvOEw — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) January 31, 2020

Ind vs Pak toss stats and records

Both India and Pakistan would not be worried about who wins the toss considering their recent history with the coin toss at the Under-19 World Cup. Under the captaincy of Priyam Garg, Team India have lost the toss on three occasions in their four games in the U19 World Cup 2020 so far. However, losing the toss has had no bearing on the side, as they have coasted to victories in all their games so far to book a semi-final spot against Pakistan. Pakistan U-19s skipper Rohail Nazir also boasts a similar record at the toss, losing thrice so far, and much like India, it has not affected their neighbours as they have registered wins in all their completed games. Teams prefer to bat first at the Senwes Park, as teams batting second have to deal with the slowness of the pitch. The winner of the Ind vs Pak toss could choose to bat first and put up runs on the board to defend a total in a crunch game.

Ind vs Pak toss time and match timings

The Ind vs Pak toss will be conducted at 1:00 PM IST. The game will then commence at 1:30 PM IST. Scheduled to be finished around 5:30 PM IST, the first innings will then be trailed by an official 30-minute between-the-innings break before the second innings commences at 6:00 PM IST.

Ind vs Pak Squads

India Squad: Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel, Shashwat Rawat, Divyansh Joshi, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Sushant Mishra and Vidyadhar Patil

