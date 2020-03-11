IND Vs SA 1st ODI HPCA Stadium Pitch Report, Weather Forecast At Dharamshala

India are scheduled to face South Africa in the first of the three-match ODI series this week. The IND vs SA 1st ODI is scheduled to be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 12. IND vs SA live action will commence at 1:30 PM IST. Here, we take a look at IND vs SA Dharamshala pitch report and the Dharamshala weather for IND vs SA ODI.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Match Preview

South Africa are currently on a tour to India for a three-match ODI series. The matches will take place between March 12 and March 18. After the series, the participating players are expected to join their respective franchises for the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

South Africa recently defeated Australia 3-0 in a three-match series at home. They also drew level a hard-fought series against 2019 World Cup winners England at home in February. Meanwhile, Team India suffered series whitewashes in both Tests and ODIs during their tour of New Zealand between February and March.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Squad Updates

IND vs SA 1st ODI: India Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa Squad

Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Dharamshala Weather for IND vs SA ODI

The weather conditions suggest heavy rainfall during match time. As per Accuweather, the temperature at the time of the match is expected to hover between 8°C and 12°C.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: IND vs SA Dharamshala Pitch Report

The Dharamshala pitch usually favours pacers. In all ODIs played at the venue, the average score batting first has been 214. Due to cloudy weather conditions, teams will be looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

Note: IND vs SA live streaming will take place on Hotstar and Jio TV.

