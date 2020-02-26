India Women Vs New Zealand Women Live Streaming Details, Match Preview & Squad Updates

The upcoming fifth Group A match and ninth overall of the ongoing ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be played between India Women vs New Zealand Women. The India Women vs New Zealand Women cricket match will be played at the Junction Oval in Melbourne on February 27. The India Women vs New Zealand live match will commence at 9:30 AM IST. Here, we take a look at India Women vs New Zealand Women T20 World Cup IN W vs NZ W live streaming details and match preview.

Also Read | Rohit Sharma Takes INCREDIBLE Boundary Catch To Dismiss Martin Guptill: NZ Vs IND Updates

India Women vs New Zealand live match Preview

The ongoing ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2020 is the seventh edition of the tournament. Hosts Australia are the defending champions, having won the previous edition in the West Indies in 2018. The tournament is being played between February 21 and March 8 across six different venues of Australia. India Women won their first two Group A games, defeating Australia Women and Bangladesh Women by 17 and 18 runs respectively. Meanwhile, New Zealand Women also won their opening game, defeating Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets.

Also Read | NZ Vs Ind: Dean Jones Leaves Fans In Splits After Roasting New Zealand On Twitter

India Women vs New Zealand live match: Squad Updates

India Women vs New Zealand Women: India Women Squad

Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Pooja Vastrakar, Taniya Bhatia, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Arundhati Reddy, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh.

India Women vs New Zealand Women: New Zealand Women Squad

Suzie Bates, Sophie Devine (c), Katie Perkins, Lea Tahuhu, Rachel Priest, Maddy Green, Holly Huddleston, Hayley Jensen, Katey Martin, Leigh Kasperek, Anna Peterson, Amelia Kerr, Lauren Down, Rosemary Mair, Jess Kerr.

Also Read | NZ Vs IND 2nd T20I Live Streaming Details, Schedule And Comprehensive Match Preview

India Women vs New Zealand Women live streaming Details

The India Women vs New Zealand Women match is scheduled to start at 9:30 AM IST and will be played on February 27. For live coverage of the series in India, tune into Star Sports Network, Hotstar and JioTV. For IN W vs NZ W live scores, updates and India Women vs New Zealand Women highlights, you can also log onto ICC's official Facebook and Twitter pages and the website.

✅ Two wins from two

✅ The two highest totals of the tournament so far



India have made quite the start to their #T20WorldCup campaign 👏#INDvBAN pic.twitter.com/QJdZO7UjJA — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 24, 2020

Also Read | SA Vs ENG: Temba Bavuma Calls For Fair Judgement Of South African Cricket's Transformation