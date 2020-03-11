IND Vs SA 1st ODI Squad Updates: Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar Likely To Make Return

India are scheduled to face South Africa in the first of the three-match ODI series. The IND vs SA match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 12. The IND vs SA live match will commence at 1:30 PM IST. Here, we take a look at the squad updates of IND vs SA 1st ODI and the IND vs SA live streaming details.

IND vs SA: Who is playing in IND vs SA 1st ODI?

IND vs SA: India Squad Updates – Who is playing in IND vs SA 1st ODI?

When it comes to the question of “Who is playing in IND vs SA 1st ODI?", captain Virat Kohli is likely to make a number of changes in the line-up that was fielded in New Zealand. With the return of regular limited-overs opener Shikhar Dhawan, he is likely to open the innings with Prithvi Shaw. Comeback men Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar are also expected to make the cut into the playing XI.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: India Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

IND vs SA: South Africa Squad Updates – Who is playing in IND vs SA 1st ODI?

South Africa recently enjoyed a great outing in a home ODI series against Australia. Newcomer Janneman Malan scored 152 runs in three matches and impressed in his debut series, making him a likely candidate to open against India as well. With the absence of ace pacer Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi is expected to lead the four-pronged South African pace attack.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa Squad

Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Playing XI Predictions

Based on current form and playing conditions, we have predicted the best playing XI from both sides expected to play in the upcoming game to answer the ‘Who is playing in IND vs SA 1st ODI?’ question.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Predicted India XI

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: Predicted South Africa XI

Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Janneman Malan, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.

Note: IND vs SA live streaming will take place on Hotstar and Jio TV.

