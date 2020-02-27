IND W Vs NZ W: India Become First Team To Enter Women's T20 World Cup Semi-finals

India Women produced yet another splendid performance to beat New Zealand Women by 4 runs on Thursday's Women's T20 World Cup cricket match. With the win, India Women became the first team to enter semi-finals of the Women's T20 World Cup. Pacer Shikha Pandey once again bowled well in the final over to ensure the team's victory by defending 12 runs successfully.

IND W vs NZ W Women's T20 World Cup: Smriti Mandhana falls early yet again

After being asked to bat first by New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine in the Women's T20 World Cup match, India Women lost Smriti Mandhana (11 runs) early with just 17 runs on the board. Opener Shafali Verma continued her impressive performance with the bat and continued to revive India Women innings with wicketkeeper-batswoman Taniya Bhatia. Bhatia (23 runs) was the next batswoman to fall after being caught by Amelia Kerr off Rosemary Mair's bowling.

IND W vs NZ W Women's T20 World Cup: Middle-order collapse

The India Women middle-order failed to fire with Jemimah Rodrigues, skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and Deepti Sharma failing to contribute with the bat. Shafali Verma continued to hold one end of the innings before she was eventually dismissed by Amelia Kerr just four runs (46 runs) short of half-century in the Women's T20 World Cup Shikha Pandey and Radha Yadav scored some useful runs down the order to take team India's total to 133/8 in 20 overs in the IND W vs NZ W Women's T20 World Cup match.

IND W vs NZ W Women's T20 World Cup: New Zealand bowlers performance

For New Zealand, Amelia Kerr and Rosemary Mair picked up 2 wickets apiece, while Lea Tahuhu, Sophie Devine and Leigh Kasperek picked up 1 wicket apiece in the IND W vs NZ W Women's T20 World Cup match.

India have qualified for the #T20WorldCup semi-finals 🎉 pic.twitter.com/3QLefaxNpE — T20 World Cup (@T20WorldCup) February 27, 2020

IND W vs NZ W: India Women fightback in the Women's T20 World Cup match

Chasing 134 runs to win, New Zealand lost Rachel Priest early in the innings by Shikha Pandey. Suzie Bates also was dismissed early by off-spinner Deepti Sharma. Poonam Yadav, who has been the most successful bowler for India in the tournament. dismissed Sophie Devine to put more pressure on White Ferns in the Women's T20 World Cup match.

Maddy Green and Katey Martin did try to get team's innings back on track, but Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Radha Yadav dismissed both of them to bring their team back in the match. Rajeshwari Gayakwad impressed with figures of 1-22 in 4 overs. With just 16 runs to defend, Shikha Pandey held her nerves to concede just 12 runs and taking the team to victory in the Women's T20 World Cup match.