India Vs South Africa Live Streaming Details And Match Preview Ahead Of 1st ODI

India is scheduled to face South Africa in a first of a three-match ODI series. The India vs South Africa live match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 12. The action will commence at 1:30 PM IST. Here, we take a look at IND vs SA live streaming details and IND vs SA live telecast in India.

India vs South Africa Live: Match Preview

South Africa are currently on a tour to India for a three-match ODI series. The matches will take place between March 12 and March 18. After the series, the participating players are expected to join their respective franchises in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

South Africa recently defeated Australia 3-0 in a three-match series at home. They also drew level a hard-fought series against 2019 World Cup winners England at home in February. Meanwhile, Team India suffered series whitewashes in both Tests and ODIs during their tour of New Zealand between February and March.

India vs South Africa Live: Squad Updates

India vs South Africa Live: India Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

India vs South Africa Live: South Africa Squad

Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.

IND vs SA live streaming, IND vs SA live scores and IND vs SA live telecast in India

The IND vs SA live streaming is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST and will be played on March 12. For IND vs SA live telecast in India, tune into Star Sports Network, Hotstar and JioTV. For IND vs SA live scores, updates and highlights, you can also log onto BCCI’s official social media pages and the website.

