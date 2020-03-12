IND Vs SA Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11s And All 1st ODI Match Details

India will face South Africa in the 1st ODI of the South Africa Tour of India 2019/20. The IND vs SA live match will be played at the H.P.C.A. Stadium, Dharmasala on Monday, March 12 at 1:30 PM IST. Virat Kohli will captain India and Quinton de Kock will lead South Africa in the IND vs SA live match. Here is the IND vs SA Dream11 prediction, IND vs SA Dream11 team, IND vs SA match prediction, IND vs SA playing 11 and all IND vs SA live match details.

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: Squads to form IND vs SA playing 11

Here are the full squads from which the IND vs SA playing 11 and IND vs SA Dream11 team will be formed -

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: India -

Virat Kohli (captain), Lokesh Rahul (wicketkeeper), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant, Navdeep Saini, Shubman Gill, and Kuldeep Yadav.

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: South Africa -

Quinton de Kock (captain and wicketkeeper), Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis, JJ Smuts, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Janneman Malan, Kyle Verreynne, Anrich Nortje, Lutho Sipamla, George Linde, Rassie van der Dussen, and Beuran Hendricks.

IND vs SA Dream11 team: IND vs SA Dream11 prediction

Here is the IND vs SA Dream11 team that is expected to fetch you the maximum points -

Wicket-keepers: Quinton de Kock (vice-captain), KL Rahul (captain)

Batsmen: Heinrich Klaasen, Temba Bavuma, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli

All-Rounders: Jon Jon Smuts, Hardik Pandya

Bowlers: Lungi Ngidi, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah

Please keep in mind that the IND vs SA Dream11 prediction has been made with our own analysis. The IND vs SA Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: IND vs SA match prediction

This match will be first of the three matches to be played in the IND vs SA ODI series. India's last ODI was against New Zealand where their opponents won by five wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Their best bowlers were Ravindra Jadeja and Yuzvendra Chahal. South Africa's last ODI was against Australia and they won by six wickets. Their best batsmen in the game were JJ Smuts and Heinrich Klaasen. Their best bowlers were JJ Smuts and Anrich Nortje.

The IND vs SA live match can be expected to be won by India, according to our IND vs SA match prediction.

IND vs SA Dream11 prediction: IND vs SA live

The IND vs SA ODI series can be watched live on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD. The match will also be available on regional feeds of Star Sports 1. Along with television, the match can also be live-streamed on the Hotstar platform.

