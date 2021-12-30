IND Vs SA: R Ashwin Uploads Video Of Pujara Dancing With Siraj After India's Win; WATCH

After Team India's sensational win over South Africa in the first Test of the India vs South Africa three-match Test series, a few of the players were seen dancing upon their arrival at their hotel. It was a fun-filled and joyous moment as India had just won for the very first time at the Centurion. R Ashwin uploaded a video to his Twitter handle where Cheteshwar Pujara can be seen dancing with fellow teammate Mohammad Siraj.

India vs South Africa 1st Test: Match Recap

Virat Kohli & co put on a brilliant display both with the bat and then with the ball in the first two innings of the ongoing match. India posted a total of 327 courtesy of a brilliant century from KL Rahul. Adding to that, the bowling unit managed to dismantle the South African team for 197 with Mohammed Shami being the pick of the bowlers as he took five wickets.

Although India's batting could have been better in the second innings, they managed to give South Africa a lead of over 300 runs. South African pacer Kagiso Rabada and debutant Marco Jansen were superb with the ball as they took four wickets each. Rishabh Pant managed to put some runs on the board in a short period of time as he score 34 runs in 34 balls.

India's bowling lineup did really well to dismantle the South African batsmen. Jasprit Bumrah was excellent having taken three wickets including Rassie van der Dussen, Keshav Maharaj and South Africa skipper Dean Elgar. The Proteas captain was a thorn in India's side as he frustrated the bowling lineup by staying out on the crease. But Bumrah got his wicket as he sent Elgar packing on Day 5 via lbw. Elgar did well and departed on 77 in 156 balls. India won the match by 113 runs thanks to some superb bowling from the pacers. In both innings, South Africa was unable to score over 200 runs with 197 in the first and 191 in the second. India lead the series 1-0 with two more matches to go so it seems that India could win their first-ever Test series in South Africa.

Image: @rashwin99/Instagram