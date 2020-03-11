IND Vs SA Toss Stats And Match Timing For 1st ODI In Dharamshala

India is scheduled to face South Africa in a first of a three-match ODI series. The IND vs SA 1st ODI match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala on March 12. The IND vs SA live match will commence at 1:30 PM IST. Here, we take a look at IND vs SA toss time, stats and squad details.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: IND vs SA toss stats

Under the captaincy of Virat Kohli, India have won the toss just once in their last five ODI matches. The ‘Men in Blue’ have won two of those five matches and both of those wins came against Australia in a home series in January. Meanwhile, South Africa have won the toss on three occasions in their last five completed matches. They won four of those matches and recently whitewashed the Australian team at home.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: IND vs SA toss factor as per playing conditions

The Dharamshala pitch usually favours the pacers. In all ODIs played at the venue, the average score batting first has been 214. Due to cloudy weather conditions, teams will be looking to bat first upon winning the toss.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: IND vs SA toss time and match timings

The IND vs SA toss will be conducted at 1:00 PM IST. The match will then commence at 1:30 PM IST. The first innings will conclude at 5:00 PM IST and the two teams will break for a 45-minute interval. The players will step back into the field for the run chase at 5:45 PM IST.IND vs SA 1st ODI: Squad updates

IND vs SA 1st ODI: India Squad

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Shubman Gill.

IND vs SA 1st ODI: South Africa Squad

Quinton de Kock (c & wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan.

India vs South Africa 2020: IND vs SA 1st ODI Live match streaming

The match is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM IST and will be played on March 12. For IND vs SA live telecast in India, tune into Star Sports Network, Hotstar and JioTV. For IND vs SA live scores, updates and highlights, you can also log onto BCCI’s official social media pages and the website.

Note: IND vs SA live streaming will take place on Hotstar and Jio TV.

