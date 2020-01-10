IND Vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule From 3rd T20I

The third T20I of the three-match series between India and Sri Lanka will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. Their 20-overs international fixture will start at 7:00 PM IST on January 10.

IND vs SL Dream11 Match preview

Sri Lanka cricket team are currently on a tour to India for three T20Is. The ongoing contests are also the first international assignments for both teams in 2020. The affair in Guwahati turned out to be a rain-affected no result. Meanwhile, team India romped the visitor's target by 7 wickets and with 15 balls to spare in the second T20I in Indore. The upcoming series-deciding third T20I is a must-win game for Sri Lanka to level the three-match series.

IND vs SL Dream11 Prediction, squad details

IND vs SL Dream11 prediction: IND Squad

Virat Kohli (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shikhar Dhawan, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Iyer, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), K. L. Rahul, Sanju Samson, Navdeep Saini, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

IND vs SL Dream11 prediction: SL Squad

Lasith Malinga (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Lahiru Kumara, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana

IND vs SL Dream11 team prediction

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant

All-rounder – Shivam Dube, Angelo Mathews, Ravindra Jadeja

Batsmen – Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Kusal Perera, K. L. Rahul

Bowlers – Lasith Malinga (vc), Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal

India start off as favourites to win the game.

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

