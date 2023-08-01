'Captain & Team Management Know': Ravindra Jadeja On Constant 'experiments' In Indian Team

IND vs WI: India is set to face the West Indies this Tuesday for the 3rd ODI match of India’s tour of the West Indies. The Men in Blue faced an embarrassing defeat in the 2nd ODI after they were all out by 181 runs in 40.5 overs. The Windies took revenge for the 1st ODI loss and beat the Indian team by 6 wickets.

3 things you need to know

Ishan Kishan scored two back-to-back half-centuries for India against West Indies

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were rested for the 2nd ODI match

India changed the batting order of the team to make certain adjustments in India vs West Indies

IND vs WI: Management took a big decision ahead of the 2nd ODI match

Team India's best XI showcased a solid performance in the 1st of 3 ODI matches in the IND vs WI series. However, after taking the lead, Rahul Dravid and the team decided to give a chance to the reserved players in order to check the strength of the squad, as they have two major tournaments—the Asia Cup and the ICC ODI World Cup—left this season.

The Indian Cricket Team’s management took a huge step to bench captain Rohit Sharma and superstar Virat Kohli, as they were replaced by Sanju Samson and Axar Patel in the 2nd ODI match. Nevertheless, the outcome was not at all favourable, as the visitors were dismissed for 181 after being asked to bat first. In response, Shai Hope led the chase with a valiant 50 and gave his team a series-leveling victory by six wickets.

Ravindra Jadeja makes a huge statement about the changes made in the 2nd ODI

We are definitely going to play our best cricket in the third & final ODI: Ravindra Jadeja

The team's future strategy is in doubt after India's defeat in Barbados. But, all-arounder Ravindra Jadeja supported the adjustments made in the previous game. Speaking to the media prior to the third One-Day International, he claimed that this series is their sole chance to try out different lineups before the Asia Cup and World Cup. Talking top the media he stated:

This is the series before Asia Cup and World Cup, where we can experiment, we can try out new combinations. Once we will go to play Asia Cup and World Cup, we won’t be able to experiment with anything. It’s a good thing that we will get the idea about what is team’s balance, strengths and weaknesses, Captain and team management know what combination they are going to play. There is no confusion at all. We didn’t lose the match because of the experiments, sometimes the condition also matters. In my opinion, one loss is not going to create any confusion or doubt. We have already decided what is going to be the combination in the Asia Cup,

Jadeja claimed that the team's confidence is unaffected by their defeat in the second ODI since they are eager to make up for it in the series decisive match of India vs West Indies.