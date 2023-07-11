'...exactly At That Time': R Ashwin Discloses Unusual Daily Habit Of Cheteshwar Pujara

Ravichandran Ashwin will be in action for Team India in the forthcoming two-match Test series against Bangladesh. It will be India’s first international assignment after their loss in the ICC World Test Championship 2023 final. While the squad for the Test series was announced on June 23, veteran batsman Cheteshwar Pujara was one of the notable absentees.

Ravichandran Ashwin recalls Cheteshwar Pujara’s unusual habit

Speaking on his latest YouTube video, star Team India spinner R Ashwin revealed an unusual habit of his teammate Cheteshwar Pujara. The 37-year-old said Pujara is very particular about his daily routine and has a habit of putting an alarm to wake up and eat an apple. Here’s what R Ashwin said.

He (Pujara) will set an alarm for 7:30 to have an apple. And he will have an apple exactly at that time.

Cheteshwar Pujara’s determination while training

Meanwhile, Ashwin’s YouTube video also featured the Indian fielding coach T Dilip, who shed light on Pujara’s seriousness while practicing and training. He recalled an incident that took place during one of India’s tours to South Africa. Here’s what India’s fielding coach said about the 35-year-old batsman who made his debut for India back in 2010.

In South Africa, Ajinkya Rahane and Pujara were having dinner at 7:30 PM. He comes back to me and says, "Sir, I should take 20 catches now." He would bat for two hours, but still, he would finish those 20 catches and then only go. I have never seen anyone who is as meticulous as Cheteshwar Pujara.

What is Cheteshwar Pujara up to after Team India snub?

Cheteshwar Pujara suffered a snub from the Indian Test squad following India’s 209-run loss in the ICC WTC 2023 final. While he registered scores of 14 and 27, his omission from the squad ignited a massive debate. He further proved the naysayers wrong by smashing an impressive century for West Zone in the Duleep Trophy 2023 semi-final against Central Zone and making the side reach the summit clash.