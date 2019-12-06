IND Vs WI Dream11 1st T20I Prediction, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India will face West Indies in the first match of their home T20I series. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Friday, December 6 at 7:00 PM IST. Virat Kohli will captain India and Keiron Pollard will lead the West Indies. Let us take a look at their squads and the Dream11 that can get you favourable results.

Ind vs WI Squads

Here are the squads for the two teams:

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, and Sanju Samson

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (captain), Nicholas Pooran (wicketkeeper), Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Denesh Ramdin, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Fabian Allen, Hayden Walsh, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Khary Pierre, and Sherfane Rutherford

Ind vs WI Dream11 team and prediction

Wicket-keepers: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Lokesh Rahul, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Virat Kohli (vice-captain)

All-Rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard (captain)

Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Ind vs WI Dream11 prediction and form guide

India are currently 5th in the ICC T20I rankings. Their last match was against Bangladesh and India won by 30 runs. Their best batsmen were KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer. Their best bowlers were Deepak Chahar (6/7) and Shivam Dube (3/30).

West Indies are currently 10th in the ICC T20I rankings. Their last match was against Afghanistan and the latter won by 29 runs. Their best batsmen were Evin Lewis and Shai Hope. Their best bowlers were Sheldon Cottrell and Keemo Paul.

India start as favourites to win the game.

