IND Vs WI Dream11 Predictions, Top Picks, Schedule And All Match Details

India will take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series on Sunday, December 15 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The match will commence at 2:00 PM (IST).

The two teams will square off against each other after a fascinating T20 series which India won by a 2-1 margin. India are clear favourites going into the series but the hosts have been plagued with injuries. Shikhar Dhawan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar have been ruled out of the series due to injuries.

On the other hand, West Indies have shown what they are capable of in the recently concluded T20 series. Kieron Pollard, the newly-appointed captain, has inspired West Indies who have put in a great performance. They are coming on the back of a 3-0 victory against Afghanistan and will give India a run for their money. However, Evin Lewis’ injury in the third T20I at the Wankhede played on Sunday will be a concern.

Let's have a look at the squads and Dream11 prediction

IND vs WI Dream11: Squads

IND vs WI Dream11: India Squad

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rishabh Pant (Wicket-keeper), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Mayank Agarwal, Manish Pandey, Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur

IND vs WI Dream11: West Indies Squad

Kieron Pollard (Captain), Shai Hope (Wicket-keeper), Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicolas Pooran, Jason Holder, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Sunil Ambris, Brandon King, Keemo Paul, Romario Shepherd, Khary Pierre

IND vs WI Dream11 prediction

Wicket-keeper: Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma (Vice-captain), Virat Kohli (Captain), Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer

Bowlers: Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Alzarri Joseph, Hayden Walsh

All-rounders: Ravindra Jadeja, Kieron Pollard

India start as favourites to win the game.

Note: Please keep in mind that these Dream11 suggestions are made with our own analysis. These selections are not bound to guarantee positive results in your games.

