Ind Vs WI: KL Rahul Smashes 3rd ODI Century During 227-run Stand With Rohit Sharma

After losing the first ODI in Chennai, India openers Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul laid a solid foundation at the top in Vishakhapatnam. KL Rahul brought up his third ODI hundred in style against the hapless West Indies bowling attack. The stylish right-hander reached the three-figure mark on his 102nd delivery as Team India looks all set to post a huge total on the board.

Here it is 💯



A fantastic innings as @klrahul11 brings up his 3rd ODI ton 👏👏#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/z4TiKocgeC — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019

Also Read | Sri Lanka 'safe' To Tour For England, According To Kumar Sangakkara

Ind vs WI: KL Rahul bring up his third ODI hundred

KL Rahul was eventually dismissed after scoring 102 from 104 balls. He was holed out at third man off Alzarri Joseph to complete the 37th over of the Indian innings. His innings included 8 boundaries and 3 sixes at a strike-rate of 98.07.

Also Read | Ricky Ponting Expresses His Displeasure Over Umpire's Inability To Spot No-balls

KL Rahul’s century was his first since his 111 against Sri Lanka at Leeds in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. The cricketer is also one of the few Indian batsmen to have registered centuries in all international formats. Apart from his three ODI tons, KL Rahul has 5 Test centuries and 2 T20I centuries to his credit.

Also Read | India Vs World XI T20 Match Could Be First Game At New Motera Stadium

Meanwhile, his wicket was the first to fall in the Indian innings as it brought to an end to a dominating 227-run opening stand with Rohit Sharma. On the other end, Sharma also brought up his 28th ODI century and the right-hander switched gears upon reaching the triple-figure mark. At the time of this report, India were 248-2 from 39 overs.

Ind vs WI Live updates

A look at the Playing XI for the two teams.



One change for #TeamIndia. Shivam Dube OUT. Shardul Thakur IN.#INDVWI pic.twitter.com/jDFvEMYDkc — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019

Also Read | Virat Kohli, AB De Villiers Are My Dream Wickets: Pakistan Pacer Usman Shinwari