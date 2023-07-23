'The Ball Wasn't Seaming': India Bowling Coach Hits Back At West Indies' Pitch Curators

India will aim to whitewash West Indies in the two match Test series. This is India's first test in the new WTC cycle and they will hope to leave all their agonies behind in this brand new edition. They lost to Australia in the WTC final earlier this June as their knack of losing at the ICC event kept hurting them. The visitors are currently leading the Test series 1-0.

3 things you need to know

India defeated West Indies by an inning and 141 runs in the first Test

Virat Kohli scored his 76th international hundred in the second Test

India went to West Indies back in 2020

Virat Kohli registered his 29th ton

Virat Kohli finally ended his drought for an overseas century as he recorded his 29th ton against a competent West Indies bowling lineup. Despite Virat's hundred India could only manage a competitive total of 438 runs. West Indian batting unit completely failed in the first test but they seem to be determined this time to avoid a similar output.

Also Read: India vs West Indies, 2nd Test, Day 4 Live Score: WI to resume batting at 229/5

Kraigg Brathwaite's 235 ball 75 has paved the way for a solid platform and both Jason Holder and Alick Athanaze will have to make sure they remain on the right path. The pitch hasn't really favoured the fast bowlers as it has been a batting paradise since day one.

Paras Mhambrey showered praises Indian bowlers

Batsmen have scored plenty of runs but Indian bowling coach Paras Mhambrey lavished praises on the bowlers for bowling with their hearts out on a flat track.

"The pitch is extremely slow. When we had come in the morning, even Rohit had spoken about it - the ball wasn't seaming or spinning a lot. It was extremely slow. Towards the end, the ball was turning slightly, but it was very easy for batting.

Also Read: IND vs WI: Mukesh Kumar earns plaudits from bowling coach Mhambrey after test debut

"To top it, they were batting extremely defensively. Had they played some shots, maybe there would have been some opportunities to pick wickets. But they weren't even trying for that. But to sum it up, our bowlers put in the effort. Whatever was expected from the team and the captain, they fulfilled that."

India will also play a three match ODI series followed by a five match T20I series. Ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian Cricket Team would want to settle the team combination.