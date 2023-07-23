IND Vs WI: Mukesh Kumar Earns Plaudits From Bowling Coach Mhambrey After Test Debut

The 2nd Test match enters Day 4 as India faces the West Indies in the bilateral series. West Indies trail by 209 runs as India displayed solid batting display in the match, with Virat Kohli hitting a century in his 500th international match for India and rookie Mukesh Kumar making his test cricket debut for the country.

3 things you need to know

Mukesh Kumar got his first Test wicket after dismissing Kirk McKenzie

India won the first Test by 141 runs and an innings

Day 4 of the Second Test will begin today

Also Read: Andre Russell acts with utmost gesture towards youngster who got struck by a ball | WATCH

Mukesh Kumar was impressive on his debut in IND vs WI

Mukesh Kumar, India's debutant, garnered well-deserved praise for his outstanding performance in the present second Test against the West Indies. Despite rain delays and aggressive batting from the hosts, the young right-arm bowler reached a crucial milestone on the third day of the contest.

No Dream Too Small! 🫡



Mukesh Kumar's phone call to his mother after his Test debut is all heart ❤️#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/Sns4SDZmi2 — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2023

Mukesh Kumar made his Test debut by dismissing Kirk McKenzie, who had scored a good 32 runs before his dismissal. While seasoned spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja handled the majority of the bowling duties on the rain-soaked day, Mukesh demonstrated his potential by bowling an excellent 14 overs. Kumar's performance showcased remarkable talent and hinted at a promising future in Test cricket.

Also Read: Marnus Labuschagne Reveals His Discontent Despite A Towering Ton During 4th Ashes Test

Paras Mhambrey acknowledges his efforts

Paras Mhambrey, India's bowling coach, praised the 29-year-old debutant Mukesh Kumar's performance. Mhambrey commended Mukesh for his outstanding performance and unwavering focus on the pitch, saying he was happy to see the debutant's passionate determination behind each delivery.

The Indian bowling coach went on to praise the debutant after the match, stating:

I think he bowled very well, Given the conditions, the way he has gone about putting everything behind the ball is very heartening to see, and that is what is expected from him and from the team management; this is what we wanted. Just to give his best and this is what he has done. I am extremely happy with the progress he has shown from the first ball of the first session he bowled to the second new ball, where he showed some signs of moving the new ball; it was real quality stuff.

Mhambrey acknowledged his satisfaction with Mukesh's daily growth. He praised the pacer's effort from the very first delivery and praised the later-in-the-day alliance Mukesh and Mohammed Siraj developed. They demonstrated their abilities and promise as bowlers by working together to make good use of the second new ball and find some swing.