Ind Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Surpasses MS Dhoni For Most ODI Sixes In India

Rohit Sharma loves playing the West Indies. The Mumbai Indians skipper was at his scintillating best and scored his 28th ODI century. Rohit Sharma broke all sorts of records in his marathon innings. One of them was former India captain MS Dhoni’s long-standing record.

Also Read: Ind Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Scores 28th ODI Century; Here's How Twitter Reacted

IND vs WI: Rohit Sharma breaks MS Dhoni's six-hitting record

Rohit Sharma scored a mammoth 159 off just 138 deliveries, hitting 17 boundaries and five sixes over the fence. A perennial six-hitter, Rohit Sharma broke MS Dhoni’s long-standing record for the highest number of sixes hit in India. The former captain smashed 186 sixes on Indian soil in just 208 innings. While MS Dhoni’s record is itself staggering, Rohit Sharma bettered it, by some distance. The swashbuckling opener has hit 187 sixes in just 116 innings in his home country.

Also Read: Ind Vs WI: KL Rahul Smashes 3rd ODI Century During 227-run Stand With Rohit Sharma

Most sixes in international games in India

187* Rohit Sharma in 116 inns

186 MS Dhoni in 208 inns#IndvWI #IndvsWI — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) December 18, 2019

Ind vs WI: Batsmen make merry, India post 387/5

Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul combined to thrash the West Indian bowlers to all corners in Vishakapatnam. KL Rahul scored his first century on Indian soil and combined with his vice-captain to put on 227 for the opening wicket. Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant added to the West Indian bowlers’ misery. They scored quickfire cameos to propel India to 387/5 in their 50 overs.

Also Read: Ind Vs WI: Twitterati Divided As India Picks Shardul Thakur Over Shivam Dube In 2nd ODI

Ind vs WI: MS Dhoni's future unclear

MS Dhoni has taken a sabbatical since India’s semi-final defeat against New Zealand in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. MS Dhoni is considered as one of India’s finest limited-overs players and has led the country to honours in multiple sporting events. Dhoni has played 350 ODIs for India and has scored 10,773 runs. Dhoni retired from Tests in the 2013/14 season, after representing India in 90 Tests.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's 159 Guides Kohli & Co To Set Up 387 For West Indies To Chase In 2nd ODI