Ind Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Breaks Numerous Records During His 159-run Knock In Vizag

Team India is currently in the driver’s seat after posting a huge total against West Indies in the second ODI at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday. Having failed to score in the first ODI, Rohit went after West Indies' bowling attack and was involved in a 227-run opening stand with KL Rahul (102). The ODI vice-captain was dismissed for 159 runs and his knock included 17 boundaries and five sixes.

Ind vs WI: Rohit Sharma records

Apart from scoring his seventh century of the year, Rohit also broke numerous records in Vizag. Here are the records and numbers that Rohit Sharma created during his 159-run knock:

1) Rohit Sharma became the first opener in international cricket to smash ten centuries in a calendar year. Sachin Tendulkar in 1998, Graeme Smith in 2005 and David Warner in 2016 scored 9 tons apiece.

2) Rohit Sharma is only the 4th Indian who has scored 10+ International hundreds in a calendar year. Sachin Tendulkar (12 tons in 1998), Virat Kohli (11 hundreds in 2017 and 2018) and Rahul Dravid (10 centuries in 1999) are the other Indian players to have achieved the feat.

3) Rohit Sharma now has seven centuries in ODI cricket in 2019. He has scored them against South Africa, Pakistan, England, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka during the CWC 2019. He also scored an ODI ton against Australia at the start of the year. By doing so, he became the first player to score ODI tons against seven different oppositions in a calendar year.

4) Rohit Sharma is also the first player to record three consecutive 150+ scores in ODI cricket against the same opponent. He struck two 150+ scores during last year’s home ODI series against the West Indies.

5) Rohit Sharma’s seven ODI centuries in 2019 are the joint 2nd most ODI tons by any player in a calendar year. Sachin Tendulkar had as many as nine centuries in 1998 while Sourav Ganguly and David Warner hit 7 tons apiece in 2000 and 2016 respectively.

6) The 159-run knock in Vizag is Rohit’s 8th ODI score of 150+ runs. It is the most 150+ ODI scores for any player. David Warner is second with six 150+ scores.

7) Rohit Sharma has smashed as many as 77 maximums in international cricket in 2019. These are the most number of international sixes hit by any player in a calendar year. He also broke his own record which he set in 2018 with 74 sixes.

8) Rohit Sharma is only the 5th player to score 28 centuries in ODI cricket. He needed 213 innings for his 28th ODI ton.

9) Rohit Sharma has scored 2379 runs in International matches in 2019, the most by any player this year. These are also the most number of International runs by an Indian opener in a calendar year surpassing Virender Sehwag’s 2355 runs in 2008.