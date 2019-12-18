Ind Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Scores 28th ODI Century; Here's How Twitter Reacted

During the second ODI of the ongoing West Indies tour of India, India opener Rohit Sharma registered his 28th ODI century. In what was a magnificent innings, it saw the right-handed batsman and KL Rahul put up a 227-run opening stand to put Team India in a strong position. Rohit Sharma has now scored 7 centuries in the calendar year of 2019. Sharma joined Sourav Ganguly and David Warner in the list of most ODI hundreds in a year.

Ind vs WI: Rohit Sharma century

💯



Hitman gets to this 28th ODI Century. His 7th ODI ton of 2019. Top Man 🙌🙌#INDvWI pic.twitter.com/vxJkExGywF — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019

Rohit Sharma looked cautious at the start, but once he got settled, runs started to flow from his bat all around the park. Sharma has been in sensational form in 2019. Earlier in the year, he became the first batsman in the history of ODI cricket to hit a record 5 hundreds in a single edition of the World Cup and finished the tournament as its highest run-scorer.

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his fine century.

What a 2019 he had. Not to forget the 5 centuries in the World Cup alone. ODI player of 2019 without any doubt. — Prantik (@Frankie__Ball) December 18, 2019

Odi one man Hitman ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Thala Saha (@itsmeThalaUyeir) December 18, 2019

Kohli fans would soon start demanding for an CAB (century amendment bill) just to make Rohit Sharma's centuries before 2019 illegal — Amit Chaturvedi (@Amit_knc) December 18, 2019

