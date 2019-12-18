The Debate
The Debate
Ind Vs WI: Rohit Sharma Scores 28th ODI Century; Here's How Twitter Reacted

Cricket News

Rohit Sharma and his opening partner KL Rahul put on a double century (227 runs) opening stand to put Team India on a strong position against West Indies.

Written By Suraj Alva | Mumbai | Updated On:
Ind vs WI

During the second ODI of the ongoing West Indies tour of India, India opener Rohit Sharma registered his 28th ODI century. In what was a magnificent innings, it saw the right-handed batsman and KL Rahul put up a 227-run opening stand to put Team India in a strong position. Rohit Sharma has now scored 7 centuries in the calendar year of 2019. Sharma joined Sourav Ganguly and David Warner in the list of most ODI hundreds in a year.

Also Read: Hitman Show At Vizag; Rohit Sharma Notches Up A Ton As India Look To Level Series

Ind vs WI: Rohit Sharma century

Rohit Sharma looked cautious at the start, but once he got settled, runs started to flow from his bat all around the park. Sharma has been in sensational form in 2019. Earlier in the year, he became the first batsman in the history of ODI cricket to hit a record 5 hundreds in a single edition of the World Cup and finished the tournament as its highest run-scorer.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma's Imperfect Pull Shot Gets The Desired Result In The 2nd ODI Against Windies

Here’s how Twitter reacted to his fine century.

 

Also Read: Ind Vs WI, 2nd ODI: West Indies Players Spotted Wearing Black Armbands; Here's Why

Also Read: IND Vs WI 2nd ODI: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And All Match Details You Need To Know

Published:
COMMENT
