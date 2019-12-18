IND Vs WI 2nd ODI: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report And All Match Details You Need To Know

After a stunning win that the West Indies pulled off at Chennai, India will now host the visitors in the 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam. The match will be starting at 1:30 PM IST and will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium. Before the match begins, have a look at the pitch and the weather report for the upcoming fixture.

IND vs WI Weather report

Visakhapatnam will see a generally clear day with no signs of rain as per AccuWeather. The day will have a general temperature of 27 degree celcius and the night will have a general temperature of 22 degree celcius. The sun is expected to set at around 5:25 PM IST.

IND vs WI Pitch Report

The Visakhapatnam pitch will be great for the batsmen and the ball tends to come on to the bat nicely. The track also tends to aid the spinners so they will play a critical role on both - the Indian and the West Indian sides. Due to the slow nature of the pitch, medium pacers will be able to surprise the batsmen with their slower balls. As the sun sets, the ground will also see some dew, which will make fielding a little difficult in the second innings of the game. As a result, the team winning the toss could be expected to field first.

Full match squads

Here are the full squads for both the teams which will play today's match:

India:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Shardul Thakur.

West Indies:

Kieron Pollard (captain), Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Khary Pierre, and Romario Shepherd.

