Rohit Sharma's Imperfect Pull Shot Gets The Desired Result In The 2nd ODI Against Windies

Rohit Sharma, who could not convert his good start into a big score finally managed to make his bat do the talking in the second ODI against West Indies at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Vizag on Wednesday after India were asked to bat by the Windies skipper Kieron Pollard. He along with KL Rahul ensured that the Men In Blue did not lose early wickets unlike the previous game and smashed the Caribbean bowlers all around the park. However, there was one shot from the 'Hitman' that stood out the most.

Rohit Sharma's leading-edge clears the boundary

Rohit Sharma is known for his trademark pull shot which has fetched him a lot of runs in his career. Most of his pull shots end up clearing the distance and even on this occasion, the result was not difficult but it was the manner in which he had cleared the ropes that stood out the most. It happened in the 13th over of the first innings which was bowled by Alzarri Joseph. On the third delivery, the young pacer had bowled a bounced up delivery above the line of the leg stump and Rohit Sharma pulled it for a maximum. However, the ball was not timed from the middle of the bat and instead took the edge of his bat and found its way into the crowd area. Nonetheless, Rohit had played that shot with elegance and in the end, got the required result. The video was posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their official Twitter handle. Watch it right here.

A must-win match for India

India who have come to Vizag after an eight-wicket loss in Chennai in the first ODI must win this match to stay alive in the series. Meanwhile, Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul have ensured that they have laid a solid foundation for the Men In Blue and hope to capitalize on it after the duo have registered their respective half-centuries and stitched in a 150+ opening stand for the hosts.

