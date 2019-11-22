The Debate
Sanju Samson Dropped: Netizens Threaten To Boycott Ind Vs WI Thiruvananthapuram T20I

Cricket News

Sanju Samson, who hails from Kerala, was dropped from India vs West Indies T20I squad. Fans have threatened to boycott the Thiruvananthapuram T20I in protest.

Written By Sreehari Menon | Mumbai | Updated On:
Sanju Samson

India announced the squad for their T20I series against West Indies on Thursday. While the squad wore the same look like the one against Bangladesh, the one major change which shocked the fans was the omission of Sanju Samson. Samson’s exclusion from the squad has irked the fans and they have expressed their displeasure on Twitter.

Also Read: Sanju Samson Not Included In Squad For IND Vs WI T20Is, Netizens React Furiously

Sanju Samson dropped: Boycott Ind vs WI Thiruvananthapuram T20I says fans

India are set to play West Indies in 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is starting on December 6. India are set to play West Indies in the 2nd T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum. Many fans have decided to boycott the T20I as a mark of protest for dropping Sanju Samson, who also hails from Kerala.

Also Read: Ind Vs Ban Pink Ball Test: Bangladesh All Out For 106; India Trail By 71 Runs

Also Read: Sanju Samson Dropped: Kerala Wicket-keeper Reacts To India Exclusion; Netizens Wonder Why

Sanju Samson dropped: Why is Sanju Samson not playing?

Sanju Samson has been in sublime form since the turn of the year. After a dismal IPL 2019 with the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson made most of his limited opportunities for India A, including scoring a 48-ball 91 in a rain-curtailed match against South Africa A. Samson scored the fastest List-A double hundred and continued his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, only to be overlooked by the selectors again. With Rishabh Pant's struggles fairly evident, the selectors may have a tough time explaining Sanju Samson's omission. 

Also Read: Ind Vs Ban: Sourav Ganguly Enjoys Watching Pink Ball Test With Fans At The Eden Gardens

Published:
