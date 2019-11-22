Sanju Samson Dropped: Netizens Threaten To Boycott Ind Vs WI Thiruvananthapuram T20I

India announced the squad for their T20I series against West Indies on Thursday. While the squad wore the same look like the one against Bangladesh, the one major change which shocked the fans was the omission of Sanju Samson. Samson’s exclusion from the squad has irked the fans and they have expressed their displeasure on Twitter.

Sanju Samson dropped: Boycott Ind vs WI Thiruvananthapuram T20I says fans

India are set to play West Indies in 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is starting on December 6. India are set to play West Indies in the 2nd T20I at the Greenfield International Stadium in Trivandrum. Many fans have decided to boycott the T20I as a mark of protest for dropping Sanju Samson, who also hails from Kerala.

Really shame on Indian cricket board. No #sanjusamson in squad..#boycott trivandrum t20i. — Akshay n (@Akshayn21406758) November 21, 2019

We should ban match against wi in Trivandrum

At least beloved ganguly,u also supporting these unfair things,please consider sonju samsun — Alvin Wilson (@AlvinWi55928716) November 21, 2019

Where is Sanju... you stupid beer belly ?

Dont come to trivandrum without him.. — FlyMann (@Nirappuvila) November 21, 2019

Well well!! Second T20 at Trivandrum will be a feast for @BCCI ...



Be ready to face the fans for dropping #SanjuSamson

Won't be a good day at all😶 — Mercy Antony🍇 (@Mercy_ness) November 21, 2019

People from Kerala should boycott T20 that's going to happen on trivandrum in December. Bcci is clearly avoiding Kerala talents .Favoratism at its peak. Clear negligence of pure talent @BCCI #StandForSanjuSamson — Jai (@jagguus) November 21, 2019

@bhogleharsha in ranchi test india give chance to #shabaaz nadeem for home play If @IamSanjuSamson give chance he can play in Trivandrum T20 in front of home crowd.@ShashiTharoor @VVSLaxman281 — tony joseph (@tonyjoseph3) November 21, 2019

Im not a fan of agitation towards the sport in case a player/players aren't selected. We have a t20 scheduled at Trivandrum. You dont select the home boy. Be ready to take the ire from the crowd.#INDvWI #SanjuSamson @BCCI — Jithu Jose Parackal (@straight_edge24) November 22, 2019

Sanju Samson dropped: Why is Sanju Samson not playing?

Sanju Samson has been in sublime form since the turn of the year. After a dismal IPL 2019 with the Rajasthan Royals, Sanju Samson made most of his limited opportunities for India A, including scoring a 48-ball 91 in a rain-curtailed match against South Africa A. Samson scored the fastest List-A double hundred and continued his form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, only to be overlooked by the selectors again. With Rishabh Pant's struggles fairly evident, the selectors may have a tough time explaining Sanju Samson's omission.

