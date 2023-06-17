IND Vs WI: Shubman Gill To Be Banned? Here's What You Need To Know

Why you're reading this: Shubman Gill, who has had a tremendous IPL 2023 season, having amassed a total of 890 runs in 17 matches, could not repeat the heroics in the WTC 2023 final in Australia. While in both innings Gill got a start but he wasn't able to capitalise on it. The dismissal of the second innings became a subject of controversy and what transpired afterward has stemmed major concerns including an intense punishment to Shubman Gill.

Indian players were fined 100% of their match fees in the WTC final for slow-over rate

Shubman Gill was additionally fined 15%

Gill's punishment could increase

The cause behind Shubman Gill's ICC sanctions

While chasing 444 runs in the fourth innings, Shubman Gill was holding one end tight during the opening wicket stand with Rohit Sharma. However, the partnership could not sail behind the mark of 41 runs as a Scott Boland delivery in the 8th over got the edge of Gill's bat and was caught in the slip by Cameron Green. The naked eye induced doubt on the catch and when it was taken upstairs, the decision did not reverse even after an angle showcased that a part of the ball was touching the ground and simultaneously Green had his hand underneath.

It was a contentious decision, which got a polarising verdict from fans. However, what seemingly drew the attention of the ICC was Shubman Gill taking the happening of the field on social media. Gill apparently expressed his disapproval of the umpire's decision on Twitter by posting a still of the catch.

ICC imposes a heavy penalty on Shubman Gill

After the culmination of the WTC 2023 final ICC came down heavily on both India and Australia, thus, levied heavy monetary penalty on teams for slow over rate. Indian players were charged 100% of their match fees and Aussies on the other hand were made to pay 80% of what they received. 20% have been reduced for every over short. Thus, India were short of the target by 5 overs and Australia were behind by 4 overs.

Shubman Gill was charged with an additional 15% fine for breaching Article 2.7 of the ICC Code of Conduct. The article states that any social media post by a player “where they criticize or make an inappropriate comment in relation to an incident occurring in an International Match, or any Player, Player Support Personnel, Match Official or team participating in any International Match”, amounts to a Level 1 or Level 2 offence."

Though Gill did not take any name or did not directly criticize the umpire or decision, but the referee still deems the conduct inappropriate but whether it is a Level 1 offence or a Level 2, remains to be gauged.

Will Shubman Gill receive banishment from ICC?

Under Level 1 the player receives a warning from ICC and a fine up to 50% of the match fee and incurs one and two demerit points. Which Shubman has evidently been rendered with already. In Level 2, more severe action is taken. Aside from the fine of 50-100 percent, in this offence a player is found to have incurred 4 demerit points in a two-year period, which are taken as two suspension points and ultimately lead to a ban for one Test or two limited-overs internationals. So, while Ind vs WI series is on the horizon, a key player from India's side could miss out.