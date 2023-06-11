'We Have More Angles In IPL': Rohit Lambasts Match Officials Over Shubman Gill's Catch

IND vs AUS: Indian team's knack for choking at ICC events continued as Australia blanked them in the final to lift their maiden World Test Championship title at Kennington Oval. The Aussies thrashed Rohit Sharma and Co by a staggering 209 runs in the WTC final. Indian team now have faced consecutive losses in back-to-back WTC finals.

Shambolic batting performances submerged the Indian team to another disastrous display as they again failed to lift an ICC showpiece. Their last ICC trophy came in 2013 when they defeated England in the Champions Trophy under the tutelage of Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Rohit Sharma lambasted match officials over the Shubman Gill incident

With the ICC Cricket World Cup approaching thick and fast the Indian team will have a lot to ponder with. There was a controversial moment during a game when Cameron Green took a catch at the gully by diving to his left to dismiss Shubman Gill. The Australians were confident but both Rohit Sharma and Gill felt the ball appeared to have touched the ground.

I just felt disappointed with - not enough. I mean, the third umpire should have seen a little more replays, a little more of, you know, how the catch has been held. I think it was three or four times he saw and he was convinced with it. It's not about whether it was given out or not out, you need to have proper and clear information about anything. It's just not about the catch, it can be about anything. That was, that is something that I was a little disappointed with - the decision was made quite quickly. When a catch like that has been taken, you need to be more than 100% sure because it's a final and we were at that important stage of the game as well. So that was to me a little disappointing. And more camera angles should have been shown. There was only one or two camera angles that were shown. We've got more angles in IPL. We've got 10 different angles in IPL. I don't know why in a world event like this, there was no ultra motion that was seen or any kind of zoomed image was seen. That is what I was a little disappointed with

The on-field umpire decided to take the help of the TV umpire Richard Kettleborough who after reviewing multiple angles and footage kept the decision intact Indian captain Rohit took a subtle dig at the match officials questioning the integrity and the situation was handled by the match officials.