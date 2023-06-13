Shubman Gill Poses With UEFA Champions League Winners De Bruyne And Haaland; See Pics

Why you're reading this: Shubman Gill is tipped to be the next poster boy of the Indian Cricket team. The Indian opener recently finished as the highest run-getter in the Indian Premier League and won the orange cap. But he failed to replicate his form in the World Test Championship as India lost to Australia in the summit clash at the Kennington Oval.

Shubman Gill has been playing for Gujarat Titans in the past two IPL seasons.

He is expected to play a pivotal role in the ICC Cricket world Cup later this year.

Manchester City defeated Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup final.

Shubman Gill posed with Manchester City footballers

Virat Kohli and Anuska Sharma were invited by Puma and Manchester City and the duo was seen cheering from the Wembley Stadium stands during the FA Cup final between City and United.

Ilkay Gundogan scored at the stroke of 14 seconds to provide an early lead to the Champions League outfit. Bruno Fernandes converted from the spot to restore parity. Gundogan then scored his second after the break which proved to be the decisive goal.

Shubman Gill also was seen with Virat and Anushka and seemed to have enjoyed the game. The cricketer took to social media to share a couple of pictures where he could be seen beside midfielder Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland.

Gill's Twitter post attracted severe criticism as miffed fans tore him apart following India's WTC final debacle.

Gone to win, came up with zero and enjoying england with bcci money. WC23 coming and u are eligible for IPL play only. Very sad. — Great Eagle Capital (@greateaglecap) June 13, 2023

Congratulations Gill on WTC win in 2021 & 2023 👏



& ur valuable contribution of 28 & 8 run in WTC 21 final & 15 & 13 run in WTC 23 final — MSD (@7_MSDthala) June 13, 2023

City went on to secure a historic treble as they got the better of Inter Milan in a tightly contested game. Rodri scored the solitary goal of the match as they became the second English teams to record a treble after Manchester United.