Yashasvi Jaiswal made history on his Test debut, becoming the 17th Indian to register a three-figure score on debut. The 21-year-old southpaw batted patiently on a slow pitch to reach his century off 215 balls, and he is now unbeaten on 143. With his maiden century for India, Jaiswal registered multiple records. He became the first Indian opener to score a century on Test debut away from home. Jaiswal also became the third Indian opener to score a century on Test debut.

Jaiswal credits Rohit for his maiden international ton

Yashasvi Jaiswal said after the day's play that it was one of his most emotional knocks, and he thanked everyone who has supported him on his journey. He also credited Rohit Sharma for giving him the opportunity to play in the Test team and providing him with vital inputs throughout his innings. Jaiswal and Rohit forged a 229-run opening partnership before the latter was dismissed for 103 runs.

“He [Rohit] kept telling me how to play on this wicket and where the runs will come from. There was great communication between us before the game as well. He told me ‘You have to do it, you are the only person. I also kept thinking about it and how I need to prepare mentally and score runs. I have learned a lot and I hope to continue doing so,” Jaiswal told broadcasters.

A special pat on the back at the end of it all 👏🏻#TeamIndia | #WIvIND | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/yMzLYaJUvR — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023

IND vs WI: India in a strong position after Day 2

Jaiswal was watchful but positive during his stay at the crease, as he resumed on 40 not out and completed a well-made hundred on day two of the first Test against the West Indies. The 21-year-old accelerated after the lunch break, adding 63 runs to his score in the afternoon session. His partner at the other end, Rohit Sharma had also scored a century on Test debut against the same opposition in 2013.

India are in a strong position at the end of day two, with a lead of 162 runs and two days of play remaining. earlier, India bowled the hosts out for just 150 runs. The Windies will need to bowl much better on day three if they are to avoid defeat by an innings. Jaiswal and Virat Kohli will resume batting for India on Day 3 at their overnight scores of 143 and 36 runs respectively.

Image: AP